Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Top US Senate Republican meets Zelenskiy; Ukraine wages counteroffensive against Russian forces in east

Sunday, May 15, 2022
Updated: May 15, 2022 8:45:15 am
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy poses for a picture with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) and Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) before a meeting, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 14, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

Live Blog

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: G7 to continue economic pressure on Russia, tackle 'wheat war'; Sweden, Finland to join Nato soon. Follow latest updates here

08:44 (IST)15 May 2022
Top US Senate Republican meets Zelenskiy
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomes U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) and Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) before a meeting, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 14, 2022. (Reuters)

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and a delegation of GOP senators met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv during an unannounced visit Saturday, delivering the latest show of American solidarity with the country at war with Russia. “Our delegation reaffirmed to President Zelenskyy that the United States stands squarely behind Ukraine and will sustain our support until Ukraine wins this war,” McConnell said, according to news agency Reuters.

After meeting in the Baltic Sea resort of Weissenhaus, senior diplomats from Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the United States and the European Union pledged to continue their military and defence assistance to Ukraine for "as long as necessary".

They would also tackle what they described as Russian misinformation aimed at blaming the West for food supply issues around the world due to economic sanctions on Moscow. They urged China not to assist Moscow or justify Russia's war, according to a joint statement.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Greece's foreign minister said that the country fully supports Sweden's and Finland's plans to join NATO.

"Greece has excellent relations with these two countries, which are also members of the European Union," Nikos Dendias said in Berlin where he will attend an informal meeting of NATO ministers. "The Greek side has a very clear stance (on the matter), we are ready to welcome Sweden and Finland to the NATO family, we believe they have much to offer," he added.

