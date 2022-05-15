Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Top US Senate Republican meets Zelenskiy; Ukraine wages counteroffensive against Russian forces in east

After meeting in the Baltic Sea resort of Weissenhaus, senior diplomats from Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the United States and the European Union pledged to continue their military and defence assistance to Ukraine for "as long as necessary".

They would also tackle what they described as Russian misinformation aimed at blaming the West for food supply issues around the world due to economic sanctions on Moscow. They urged China not to assist Moscow or justify Russia's war, according to a joint statement.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Greece's foreign minister said that the country fully supports Sweden's and Finland's plans to join NATO.

"Greece has excellent relations with these two countries, which are also members of the European Union," Nikos Dendias said in Berlin where he will attend an informal meeting of NATO ministers. "The Greek side has a very clear stance (on the matter), we are ready to welcome Sweden and Finland to the NATO family, we believe they have much to offer," he added.