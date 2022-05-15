Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Top US Senate Republican meets Zelenskiy; Ukraine wages counteroffensive against Russian forces in east

Russia Ukraine War Live: Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and a delegation of GOP senators met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv during an unannounced visit Saturday, delivering the latest show of American solidarity with the country at war with Russia. “Our delegation reaffirmed to President Zelenskyy that the United States stands squarely behind Ukraine and will sustain our support until Ukraine wins this war,” McConnell said, according to news agency Reuters.
Ukrainian forces have launched a counteroffensive near the Russian-held town of Izium in eastern Ukraine, Reuters reported on Saturday. This could prove a serious setback for Moscow’s plans to capture the entire Donbas region. Russian forces have focused much of their firepower on the Donbas in a “second phase” of their invasion that was announced on April 19, after they failed to reach the capital Kyiv from the north in the early weeks of the war.
Meanwhile, Group of Seven foreign ministers vowed on Saturday to reinforce Russia’s economic and political isolation, continue supplying weapons to Ukraine and tackle what Germany’s foreign minister described as a “wheat war” being waged by Moscow.
