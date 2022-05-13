Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Ukraine says Russian ship damaged; Moscow warns Finland over Nato bid

Volodymyr Kolomiets, 57, surveys the rubble of his home, which was destroyed by Russian artillery fire, in the village of Moschun, north of Kyiv, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Landmark victories for Russia have been scarce during a grinding war of attrition as both Russia and Ukraine jockey for gains over small areas. (David Guttenfelder/The New York Times)

Russia Ukraine War Live: Moscow warned Finland on Thursday it would face consequences as it seeks to apply for Nato membership “without delay” and Ukraine said it had damaged a Russian navy logistics ship in the Black Sea, where there has been renewed fighting in recent days.

Meanwhile, the UN Human Rights Council passed a resolution to set up an investigation into possible war crimes by Russian troops in the Kyiv area and beyond, a move that the Kremlin said amounted to political score-settling. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said there were many examples of possible war crimes, including unlawful killings and summary executions. Moscow denies deliberately attacking civilians.

Ukraine has spent 245.1 billion hryvnia ($8.3 billion) on fighting the Russian invasion, the finance minister told Reuters on Thursday, reflecting the scale of spending on everything from buying and repairing weapons to support for millions of displaced people. On the front lines, Ukraine has mounted a counter offensive in recent days, ousting Russian forces from villages north and east of Kharkiv they had held since the start of the invasion.