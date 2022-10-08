Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Putin marks 70th birthday with little public fuss; Lyman mass grave reportedly holds 180 bodies

Russia Ukraine War Live Updates, October 8: Russian President Vladimir Putin marked his 70th birthday with little fanfare and a decree targeting a key Western energy investment, but signs grew that key parts of his Ukraine invasion were unravelling to trigger unprecedented criticism at home.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities found a mass grave in the eastern town of Lyman, recently retaken from Russian forces, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in an online post. News agency Ukrinform cited a police official saying it held 180 bodies. In video remarks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his forces’ latest offensive had liberated 2,434 sq km and 96 settlements in the country’s east.
Russian news site RBC said Moscow had sacked the commander of its eastern military district, but gave no details of the reasons, while the army and the Kremlin offered no immediate comment. That followed a comment a day earlier by a Russian-installed leader in occupied Ukrainian territory suggesting that Putin’s defence minister should have shot himself.
Billionaire Elon Musk, days after floating a possible deal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine that drew condemnation in Ukraine, suggested that tensions between China and Taiwan could be resolved by handing over some control of Taiwan to Beijing.
“My recommendation . . . would be to figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan that is reasonably palatable, probably won’t make everyone happy,” Musk, the world’s richest person, told the Financial Times in an interview published on Friday.
Musk made the remarks when asked by the newspaper about China, where his Tesla electric car company operates a large factory in Shanghai. (Read more)
A series of explosions rocked the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending towering plumes of illuminated smoke in the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions.
The blasts came as Russia concentrated attacks on Friday in its increasingly troubled invasion of Ukraine on areas it illegally annexed, while the death toll from earlier missile strikes on apartment buildings in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia rose to 14.
It was not immediately clear what caused the Kharkiv blasts or what was hit. (Read more)