Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Putin marks 70th birthday with little public fuss; Lyman mass grave reportedly holds 180 bodies

By: Express Web Desk
Updated: October 8, 2022 9:17:58 am
Forensic technicians and officers work at what appears to be a mass grave declared by regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko as found in the town of Lyman, recently retaken by the Ukrainian army. (Donetsk Region Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Handout via Reuters)

Russia Ukraine War Live Updates, October 8: Russian President Vladimir Putin marked his 70th birthday with little fanfare and a decree targeting a key Western energy investment, but signs grew that key parts of his Ukraine invasion were unravelling to trigger unprecedented criticism at home.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities found a mass grave in the eastern town of Lyman, recently retaken from Russian forces, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in an online post. News agency Ukrinform cited a police official saying it held 180 bodies. In video remarks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his forces’ latest offensive had liberated 2,434 sq km and 96 settlements in the country’s east.

Russian news site RBC said Moscow had sacked the commander of its eastern military district, but gave no details of the reasons, while the army and the Kremlin offered no immediate comment. That followed a comment a day earlier by a Russian-installed leader in occupied Ukrainian territory suggesting that Putin’s defence minister should have shot himself.

Live Blog

Putin marks 70th birthday with prayers, little public fuss; Nobel Peace Prize goes to Ukraine, Russia, Belarus activists; Russia's eastern commander fired as defeats mount . Follow live updates here.

09:17 (IST)08 Oct 2022
After Russia-Ukraine plan, Musk offers proposal to resolve China-Taiwan tensions

Billionaire Elon Musk, days after floating a possible deal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine that drew condemnation in Ukraine, suggested that tensions between China and Taiwan could be resolved by handing over some control of Taiwan to Beijing.

“My recommendation . . . would be to figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan that is reasonably palatable, probably won’t make everyone happy,” Musk, the world’s richest person, told the Financial Times in an interview published on Friday.

Musk made the remarks when asked by the newspaper about China, where his Tesla electric car company operates a large factory in Shanghai. (Read more)

09:16 (IST)08 Oct 2022
Multiple explosions rock eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv

A series of explosions rocked the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending towering plumes of illuminated smoke in the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions.

An Ukrainian soldier looks out from a tank, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the frontline city of Lyman, Donetsk region, Ukraine, April 28, 2022. (Reuters/File)

The blasts came as Russia concentrated attacks on Friday in its increasingly troubled invasion of Ukraine on areas it illegally annexed, while the death toll from earlier missile strikes on apartment buildings in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia rose to 14.

It was not immediately clear what caused the Kharkiv blasts or what was hit. (Read more)

Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for Putin

Russia’s foundering invasion of Ukraine has produced an extraordinary barrage of criticism from supporters of the war in recent days, directed primarily at the leadership of the Russian military. The outpouring of discontent is creating a new challenge to President Vladimir Putin, who, after cracking down on Russia’s liberal opposition, now faces growing dissent in his own camp.

Russian recruits take a train at a railway station in Prudboi, Volgograd region of Russia, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP)

The latest salvo came Thursday when a Russian-installed official in an occupied region of Ukraine belittled the Kremlin’s defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, a close associate of Putin. The official, Kirill Stremousov, said Shoigu should consider killing himself because of his army’s failures in Ukraine.

“Many people are saying that as an officer, the defense minister could simply shoot himself for being the one who let things get to this state,” said Stremousov, Russia’s “deputy governor” of the Kherson region of southern Ukraine.

It was a strikingly blunt and public rebuke, and one that built on growing frustration with the war effort. Last month, it was largely pro-Russian bloggers who were voicing anger over the failings that led to the Russian army’s being routed in northeastern Ukraine. But after Russian troops were forced to retreat in two other sections of the front line in the past week, prominent officials have increasingly joined the chorus. (Read more)

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 09:15:23 am
