Russia-Ukraine war Live Updates: US approves bill for Ukraine aid; Japan to phase out Russian oil

Russia-Ukraine war Live Updates: US President Joe Biden Monday signed a bipartisan Bill to quickly send military aid to Ukraine. It revives a World War 2 era “lend-lease” method, aimed at bolstering Ukraine and its Eastern European allies.
Meanwhile, Japan announced that it will phase out Russian oil. “We would like to consider a method of phasing out over time in a way that minimizes adverse effects on people’s lives and business activities,” Japanese Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda was quoted as saying by Reuters.
Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Victory Day speech, an adviser to Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Moscow will not escalate the war, news agency AP reported. Pointing to Putin’s statement that “horror of global war does not happen again” as he spoke about WW2, Oleksiy Arestovych, said that this meant, “There will be no nuclear war. There will be no war with NATO.” He added that Moscow will attempt to take control of the entire Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson regions.
The Azovstal steel mill, which is the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the devastated port city of and Mariupol, has a symbolic value in the broader battle since Russia’s invasion. It has been under intense attack by the Russian military for weeks with around 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers believed to be holed up in the maze of over 30 tunnels and bunkers beneath the plant. As of Sunday night, the last of the civilians taking refuge in the plant were evacuated.
For Russia, the plant holds key to the takeover of Mariupol as it plans to build a land bridge between Crimea – which it annexed in 2014 – and Dobass, the separatist-held regions of Ukraine. If the Russians stake a claim over the Azovstal plant, Ukraine will lose control over an integral port city along the Sea of Azov as well as one of its largest steel mills. Read more about the plant's history, ownership and economic significance here
