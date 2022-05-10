Russia-Ukraine war Live Updates: US approves bill for Ukraine aid; Japan to phase out Russian oil

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Updated: May 10, 2022 9:34:26 am
Vice President Kamala Harris watches as U.S. President Joe Biden signs into law S. 3522, the "Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022" at the White House. (Reuters)

Russia-Ukraine war Live Updates: US President Joe Biden Monday signed a bipartisan Bill to quickly send military aid to Ukraine. It revives a World War 2 era “lend-lease” method, aimed at bolstering Ukraine and its Eastern European allies.

Meanwhile, Japan announced that it will phase out Russian oil. “We would like to consider a method of phasing out over time in a way that minimizes adverse effects on people’s lives and business activities,” Japanese Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Victory Day speech, an adviser to Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Moscow will not escalate the war, news agency AP reported. Pointing to Putin’s statement that “horror of global war does not happen again” as he spoke about WW2, Oleksiy Arestovych, said that this meant, “There will be no nuclear war. There will be no war with NATO.” He added that Moscow will attempt to take control of the entire Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson regions.

09:34 (IST)10 May 2022
Why the loss of Mariupol steel plant, a holdout for the city’s resistance, matters

The Azovstal steel mill, which is the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the devastated port city of and Mariupol, has a symbolic value in the broader battle since Russia’s invasion. It has been under intense attack by the Russian military for weeks with around 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers believed to be holed up in the maze of over 30 tunnels and bunkers beneath the plant. As of Sunday night, the last of the civilians taking refuge in the plant were evacuated. 

For Russia, the plant holds key to the takeover of Mariupol as it plans to build a land bridge between Crimea – which it annexed in 2014 – and Dobass, the separatist-held regions of Ukraine. If the Russians stake a claim over the Azovstal plant, Ukraine will lose control over an integral port city along the Sea of Azov as well as one of its largest steel mills. Read more about the plant's history, ownership and economic significance here

09:06 (IST)10 May 2022
Welcome to our live blog!

Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates from the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Emergency personnel work near a building damaged after a military strike, in Odesa, Ukraine, in this handout image released May 9, 2022. (Reuters)

Who is Patron, the little four-legged warrior honoured by Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy?

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday (May 8) presented a medal to Patron, Ukraine’s famous mine-sniffing dog, and his owner for their services to the nation since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

Patron has so far detected more than 200 explosives, according to Ukrainian claims, potentially saving dozens of lives and preventing serious injuries, and has become a canine symbol of Ukrainian patriotism, Reuters reported.

Zelenskyy honoured Patron — barking and constantly wagging his tail — and his owner, Maj. Myhailo Iliev of Civil Protection Service, at a news conference in Kyiv with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

