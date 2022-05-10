Russia-Ukraine war Live Updates: US approves bill for Ukraine aid; Japan to phase out Russian oil

Russia-Ukraine war Live Updates: US President Joe Biden Monday signed a bipartisan Bill to quickly send military aid to Ukraine. It revives a World War 2 era “lend-lease” method, aimed at bolstering Ukraine and its Eastern European allies.

Meanwhile, Japan announced that it will phase out Russian oil. “We would like to consider a method of phasing out over time in a way that minimizes adverse effects on people’s lives and business activities,” Japanese Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Victory Day speech, an adviser to Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Moscow will not escalate the war, news agency AP reported. Pointing to Putin’s statement that “horror of global war does not happen again” as he spoke about WW2, Oleksiy Arestovych, said that this meant, “There will be no nuclear war. There will be no war with NATO.” He added that Moscow will attempt to take control of the entire Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson regions.