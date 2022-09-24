Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: More sanctions, isolation if Putin carries out threats, warns West

All you want to know about the referendums

➡️ Ukrainian officials said people were banned from leaving some occupied areas until the four-day vote was over, armed groups were going to homes to force people to cast ballots, and employees were threatened with the sack if they did not participate.

➡️ The votes in the provinces of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia were hastily organised after Ukraine recaptured large swathes of the northeast in a counter-offensive.

➡️ Ukraine, Western leaders and the United Nations condemned the votes as an illegitimate precursor to illegal annexation. There are no independent observers, and much of the pre-war population has fled.

➡️ The United States is prepared to impose additional economic costs on Russia in conjunction with US allies if Moscow moves forward with annexing portions of Ukrainian territory, the White House said.

➡️ Nato will ramp up its help for Kyiv in response to the "sham" referendums, the alliance's secretary-general said.

➡️ Russia maintains that the referendums offer an opportunity for people in the region to express their view. (Reuters)