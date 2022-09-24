scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022
Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: More sanctions, isolation if Putin carries out threats, warns West

Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates, September 24, 2022: Ukraine, Western leaders and the United Nations condemned the votes as an illegitimate precursor to illegal annexation.

By: Express Web Desk
Updated: September 24, 2022 10:14:42 am
People from Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the territory controlled by a pro-Russia separatist governments, who live in Crimea, get their ballots to vote in a referendum in Sevastopol, Crimea, Sept 23, 2022. (AP)

Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia launched referendums aimed at annexing four occupied regions of Ukraine, drawing condemnation from Kyiv and Western nations who dismissed the votes as a sham and pledged not to recognise their results. Ukrainian officials said people were banned from leaving some occupied areas until the four-day vote was over, armed groups were going to homes to force people to cast ballots, and employees were threatened with the sack if they did not participate.

Ukraine, Western leaders and the United Nations condemned the votes as an illegitimate precursor to illegal annexation. There are no independent observers, and much of the pre-war population has fled. The United States is prepared to impose additional economic costs on Russia in conjunction with US allies if Moscow moves forward with annexing portions of Ukrainian territory, the White House said. Nato will ramp up its help for Kyiv in response to the “sham” referendums, the alliance’s secretary-general said.

The White House said the United States sees no reason to adjust its nuclear posture after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s warned the West he was not bluffing when he said he’d be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.

Live Blog

09:47 (IST)24 Sep 2022
Russia holds votes in occupied parts of Ukraine; Kyiv says residents coerced

Russia launched referendums on Friday aimed at annexing four occupied regions of Ukraine, drawing condemnation from Kyiv and Western nations who dismissed the votes as a sham and pledged not to recognise their results.

A woman from Donetsk region, the territory controlled by a pro-Russia separatist government, who lives in Crimea, shows her ballot prior to voting during a referendum in Sevastopol, Crimea, Sept 23, 2022. (AP)

 

Ukrainian officials said people were banned from leaving some occupied areas until the four-day vote was over, armed groups were going into homes, and employees were threatened with the sack if they did not participate. (Read more)

War crimes in Russian-occupied Ukraine, confirms UN probe body

War crimes including rape, torture and confinement of children have been committed in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, the head of a UN-mandated investigation body said on Friday.

Destroyed houses and cars are seen, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine. (Reuters)

Ukraine and its Western allies allege a litany of rights abuses by Russian soldiers since the February 24 invasion, but Moscow denies that as a smear campaign.

“Based on the evidence gathered by the Commission, it has concluded that war crimes have been committed in Ukraine,” Erik Mose, who heads the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

He did not specify who was to blame but the commission has focused on areas previously occupied by Russian forces such as Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy. (Read more)

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 09:42:31 am
