Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Putin recognises independence for Kherson, Zaporizhzhia; to hold a Kremlin ceremony today

Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised the independence of two more Ukrainian regions, a precursor to their annexation by Russia. Putin issued decrees early Friday recognising the independence of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. He took similar steps in February regarding Luhansk and Donetsk and earlier for Crimea. He is expected to hold a ceremony later today.
Russia’s plan to annex more of Ukraine on Friday is an escalation of the seven-month war and is expected to isolate the Kremlin further, draw more international punishment and bring Ukraine extra military, political and economic support.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Thursday evening address promised a strong response to the annexations and summoned his defence and security chiefs for an emergency meeting on Friday where “fundamental decisions” will be taken, an official said. United Nations chief Antonio Guterres too warned against Putin’s move, and said the planned annexations were a “dangerous escalation” and jeopardise prospects for peace.
Uzbekistan has no plans to deport Russians who are fleeing en masse to Central Asia to evade conscription amid Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, the Tashkent government said on Friday.
Hundreds of thousands of men, some with families, have left Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation last week; many headed to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and other Central Asian former Soviet republics.
Some draft dodgers, however, remain concerned about their safety in those countries since their governments have close ties with Moscow.
Uzbekistan's foreign ministry said in a statement it remained committed to principles such as respecting other states' sovereignty and territorial integrity and supported a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. (Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin was set to host a Kremlin ceremony on Friday annexing four regions of Ukraine, while his Ukrainian counterpart said Putin would have to be stopped for Russia to avoid the most damaging consequences of the war.
Putin has doubled down on the invasion he ordered in February despite suffering a major reversal on the battlefield this month and discontent in Russia over a widely criticised “partial mobilisation” of thousands more men to fight in Ukraine. Russia calls the war in Ukraine a “special operation.” (Read more)