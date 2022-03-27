Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Rocket attacks hit Ukraine’s Lviv; Biden condemns Putin in Poland

Rocket attacks hit Ukraine's Lviv as Biden visits Poland

Russian rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday while President Joe Biden visited neighbouring Poland, a reminder that Moscow is willing to strike anywhere in Ukraine despite its claim to be focusing its offensive on the country's east.

Putin has the gall to say he is “de-Nazifying” Ukraine.



This lie isn’t just cynical. It is obscene.



President Zelenskyy was democratically elected. He is Jewish — his father’s family was wiped out in the Nazi Holocaust. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 26, 2022

The back-to-back airstrikes shook the city that has become a haven for an estimated 200,000 people who have had to flee their hometowns. Lviv had been largely spared since the invasion began, although missiles struck an aircraft repair facility near the main airport a week ago.

Among the many who sought refuge in Lviv was Olana Ukrainets, a 34-year-old IT worker from the northeastern city of Kharkiv.