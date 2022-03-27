Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Rocket attacks hit Ukraine’s Lviv; Biden condemns Putin in Poland

Russia-Ukraine War Crisis Live: Four rockets hit the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, local officials said, urging residents to stay indoors. The back-to-back airstrikes shook the city which has become a haven for over 200,000 displaced due to the war. Lviv had been largely spared since the invasion began, although missiles struck an aircraft repair facility near the main airport a week ago, AP reported.
Meanwhile, in Poland, US President Joe Biden condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin and called for the West to stand together in the face of a brutal autocrat. “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power. God bless you all, and may God defend our freedom and may God protect our troops,” Biden told cheering crowds.
Earlier in the day, Biden met the Ukrainian foreign and defence ministers at the Marriott Hotel in central Warsaw in his first talks with top Kyiv officials since Russia’s invasion began. He also met Ukrainian refugees and humanitarian aid workers during a visit to PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw.
In his latest nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the US and Europe to supply more defence equipment, including planes, tanks, and anti-missiles defences and anti-ship weaponry. "This is what our partners have. This is what is covered with dust at their storage facilities. After all, this is all for freedom not only in Ukraine - this is for freedom in Europe,”
Russian rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday while President Joe Biden visited neighbouring Poland, a reminder that Moscow is willing to strike anywhere in Ukraine despite its claim to be focusing its offensive on the country's east.
The back-to-back airstrikes shook the city that has become a haven for an estimated 200,000 people who have had to flee their hometowns. Lviv had been largely spared since the invasion began, although missiles struck an aircraft repair facility near the main airport a week ago.
Among the many who sought refuge in Lviv was Olana Ukrainets, a 34-year-old IT worker from the northeastern city of Kharkiv.
Named after one of Ukraine’s most famous movie and theatre directors, the Les Kurbas Academic Theatre is housed in a beige five-storey building, which looks less baroque than the rest of Lviv. Closer than 300 metres from the city centre, it has suspended its programmes to provide shelter to Ukrainians fleeing the war launched by Russia, now on for more than a month.
Founded in the 13th century, Lviv was named by the King of Ruthenia after his son Lev, which meant lion. Which is why it is called the Lion City locally. Now, a month into the war, as Russia destroys Ukrainian cities, Lviv, which has been largely untouched so far, despite three explosions on the outskirts on Saturday, has become the world’s entry point into the country.
Among the westernmost cities of Ukraine, Lviv is also reflective of the crossroads of history and geography, and the clashing geopolitics of world powers, that mark this region. If the Russian invasion has turned most of Lviv’s residents against an overbearing Moscow, the remnants of the city’s Soviet past are still visible. Like most of Ukraine, people here know both Russian and Ukrainian; the younger generation has picked up English from Hollywood films and TV shows, but hardly any of the elderly know it. Unlike the Latin script used in the rest of Europe, Ukrainians use Cyrillic, like Russia. And while being part of the West is a dream that has got new wings, in a city that is nearly all white, one of Lviv’s favourite street foods — like in large parts of the former Soviet republic — is kebab, a throwback to the bloc’s Caucasus links. Read more.
A safe haven providing passage for people seeking to enter or leave Ukraine, the city of Lviv was jolted out of its lull on Saturday afternoon as at least five Russian missiles struck just east of the city, leaving five people wounded.
The first of the blasts hit around 4.45 pm, minutes after a public opera performance on in front of the Lviv National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre and featuring a singer from Kharkiv – the city that has been at the receiving end of Russian invasion – was cut short by air sirens.
A post shared by The Indian Express (@indianexpress)
The reaction was leisurely, with the city mostly untouched by the violence now treating these sirens as false alarms. But then came the blast. Even as some people moved to the shelters, others rallied around, with shouts of “Glory Ukraine”. Read more.