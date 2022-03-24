Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Nato says 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine

Lviv Ukraine’s small haven of peace — and transit for those fleeing war

About 70 km from the border with Poland, Lviv in Ukraine has become the main transit point for all those fleeing the war. Located in the western part of the country, this city has largely been untouched by Russia’s invasion. But on the road from the border, there are reminders.

The city’s limits are guarded by volunteers and the police, with a checkpost marked by sand bags, barbed wire, concrete blocks, tyres and metal slabs. Smaller checkposts can be seen outside every village and town, even if some are left unguarded. Everyone is prepared, in case the war comes west.

But inside the city's limits, people go about their daily lives. Of the over 3.5 million who have left Ukraine since the war began a month ago, most have gone through Lviv, and many continue to arrive in the city. From here, they take buses, cars and trains, or travel on foot, to cross over to Poland, and then move to Warsaw before leaving for other parts of Europe.