Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Nato says 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine War Crisis Live: Nato estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine, where fierce resistance from the country’s defenders has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought. By way of comparison, Russia lost about 15,000 troops over 10 years in Afghanistan.
Russia’s communications regulator has blocked the news aggregator service of Alphabet Inc’s Google, accusing it of allowing access to what it calls fake material about the country’s military operation in Ukraine, Interfax news agency said Wednesday.
India, along with 12 other UN Security Council members, abstained on a resolution by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The draft resolution by Russia was cosponsored by Syria, North Korea and Belarus. It failed to get adopted in the Council on Wednesday as it did not get the required nine yes votes to pass. Russia and China voted in favour of the resolution while there were no countries voting against. India and the remaining Security Council members abstained.
On September 2, 1945, the allied forces accepted Japan’s formal surrender, marking the end of the most destructive global conflict of all time — World War II. But nearly eight decades later, Japan and Russia technically remain at war.
The two countries are yet to formally sign a peace treaty to end World War II hostilities. At the heart of the conflict is a group of tiny islands located just off Japan’s northernmost island of Hokkaido.
Now peace talks between the two countries have hit yet another stumbling block — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. After Japan joined the West in imposing hefty sanctions on Moscow, the Russian foreign ministry announced that it was withdrawing from treaty discussions, accusing Japan of “consciously choosing an anti-Russian course”. (Read more)
The Russian offensive against Mariupol has turned the city into “ashes of a dead land”, the city council asserted on Tuesday, describing the increased bombarding and shelling ever since Ukraine rejected the Kremlin’s proposal to lay down their arms and surrender.
Mariupol has been a key fighting ground as Moscow looks to overturn its 2014 loss when the Russia-backed separatists had failed to capture the city in the Donetsk oblast (region). We explain why Mariupol holds the key to the Russian offensive. (Read more)
About 70 km from the border with Poland, Lviv in Ukraine has become the main transit point for all those fleeing the war. Located in the western part of the country, this city has largely been untouched by Russia’s invasion. But on the road from the border, there are reminders.
The city’s limits are guarded by volunteers and the police, with a checkpost marked by sand bags, barbed wire, concrete blocks, tyres and metal slabs. Smaller checkposts can be seen outside every village and town, even if some are left unguarded. Everyone is prepared, in case the war comes west.
But inside the city’s limits, people go about their daily lives. Of the over 3.5 million who have left Ukraine since the war began a month ago, most have gone through Lviv, and many continue to arrive in the city. From here, they take buses, cars and trains, or travel on foot, to cross over to Poland, and then move to Warsaw before leaving for other parts of Europe. (Read more)
➡️ Nato estimates that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of fighting
➡️ Ukraine's president calls for a worldwide show of support on Thursday to mark one month since Russia invaded.
➡️ The Biden administration has made a formal determination that Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine
➡️ Biden has embarked on a trip to Europe as Russia's war in Ukraine bogs down
➡️ Russian Olympic athletes who participated in a pro-Putin rally are facing a backlash (AP)
"We’ve confirmed that some people are having difficulty accessing the Google News app and website in Russia and that this is not due to any technical issues on our end," Google said in a statement. "We’ve worked hard to keep information services like News accessible to people in Russia for as long as possible."
Interfax said Roskomnadzor, the regulator, had acted on a request from the office of Russia's prosecutor general. "The American online news resource in question provided access to numerous publications and materials containing inauthentic and publicly important information about the course of the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine," Interfax quoted the regulator as saying.
A new Russian law makes it illegal to report any event that could discredit the Russian military. (Reuters)