Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Ukraine isn’t naive, Zelenskyy says after Russia pledges to scale down attack on Kyiv

Russia Ukraine War Crisis Live: Ukraine reacted with scepticism to Russia’s promise in negotiations to scale down military operations around Kyiv and Chernihiv as some Western countries expected Moscow to intensify its offensive in other parts of the country. Talks took place in an Istanbul palace more than a month into the Russian invasion.
“Ukrainians are not naive people,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Tuesday. “Ukrainians have already learned during these 34 days of invasion, and over the past eight years of the war in Donbass, that the only thing they can trust is a concrete result.” Britain’s Ministry of Defence in an intelligence update said: “It is highly likely that Russia will seek to divert combat power from the north to their offensive in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the east.”
US President Joe Biden is sending his top advisor and key person leading his administration’s economic sanctions on Russia to India, which so far has refused to toe the American line and maintained its own independent strategic position. The Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh, an Indian American, will be in New Delhi on March 30 and 31, the White House said Tuesday.
➡️ Russia is promising to scale down military operations around the capital Kyiv, while Ukraine for its part is mooting the adoption of neutral status, in confidence-building steps that may help de-escalate the five-week war.
➡️ Ukraine proposed not joining alliances or hosting bases of foreign troops.
➡️ The talks in Istanbul began with a "cold welcome" and no handshake. They are set to continue today.
➡️ Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich was there.
➡️ The United States is sceptical of Russia's seriousness in pursuing peace.
➡️ Russian President Putin and French counterpart Macron talk again by phone.
➡️ Ukrainian President Zelenskiy will address Australia's parliament on Thursday.
US Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh, who has been the architect of sanctions against Russia, is likely to visit India on Thursday for bilateral meetings, sources said on Tuesday.
South Block sources said that Singh, one of the key officials crafting the sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle, will brief the Indian establishment on the “scale and scope” of the sanctions.
“The Americans and the Europeans have been asking the Indian officials to make sure that Russia is not able to circumvent the sanctions… Singh will be able to convey the urgency of the implementation of sanctions,” a source said. (Read more)
US President Joe Biden Tuesday appeared to be unconvinced on the Russian announcement that it is scaling back its operations in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital.
"We'll see. I don't read anything into it until I see what their actions are," Biden told reporters at the White House when asked about the Russian announcement on Tuesday that it will fundamentally scale back its military operations near Kyiv and another northern city in Ukraine.
"We'll see if they follow through on what they're suggesting. There are negotiations that have begun and continued today. One in Turkey and others," he said, adding that he had a meeting with the heads of state of France, Germany and the Great Britain. (PTI)