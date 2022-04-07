scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 07, 2022
Russia-Ukraine War News Live Updates: UN to vote Thursday on suspending Russia from rights council; More than 5,000 killed in Mariupol

Russia-Ukraine War Live News, Ukraine Russia News Today, 7 Apr: The United States on Wednesday announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russian financial institutions, as well as Kremlin officials and their family members, following mounting global accusations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

By: Express Web Desk |
Updated: April 7, 2022 8:09:38 am
Soldiers walk amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 3, 2022. (AP)

Russia Ukraine War Crisis Live: The UN General Assembly is set to vote Thursday on whether to suspend Russia from the UN’s premier human rights body. The move was initiated by the United States after hundreds of bodies were found strewn on the streets of Bucha following the withdrawal of Russian troops near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, AP reported.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Mariupol put the number of civilians killed there at more than 5,000 Wednesday, as Ukraine collected evidence of Russian atrocities on the ruined outskirts of Kyiv and braced for what could become a climactic battle for control of the country’s industrial east, according to AP.

The United States on Wednesday announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russian financial institutions, as well as Kremlin officials and their family members, following mounting global accusations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine, Reuters reported. The measures include banning new investment in Russia, sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s adult children and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s family members. A senior administration official told reporters that if Putin were to change course in Ukraine, sanctions could slow and possibly reverse.

Live Blog

Russia-Ukraine War News Live Updates: UN to vote Thursday on suspending Russia from rights council; More than 5,000 killed in Mariupol

08:09 (IST)07 Apr 2022
UN to vote Thursday on suspending Russia from rights council

The UN General Assembly will vote Thursday on whether to suspend Russia from the UN's premier human rights body. The move was initiated by the United States in response to the discovery of hundreds of bodies after Russian troops withdrew from towns near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, sparking calls for its forces to be tried for war crimes.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield made the call for Russia to be stripped of its seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council in the wake of videos and photos of streets in the town of Bucha strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians. The videos and reporting from the town have sparked global revulsion and calls for tougher sanctions on Russia, which has vehemently denied responsibility. (AP)

08:09 (IST)07 Apr 2022
Mariupol's dead put at 5,000 as Ukraine braces in the east

The mayor of the besieged port city of Mariupol put the number of civilians killed there at more than 5,000 Wednesday, as Ukraine collected evidence of Russian atrocities on the ruined outskirts of Kyiv and braced for what could become a climactic battle for control of the country's industrial east.

Ukrainian authorities continued gathering up the dead in shattered towns outside the capital amid telltale signs Moscow's troops killed civilians indiscriminately before retreating over the past several days. In other developments, the US and its Western allies moved to impose new sanctions against the Kremlin over what they branded war crimes.

And Russia completed the pullout of all of its estimated 24,000 or more troops from the Kyiv and Chernihiv areas in the north, sending them into Belarus or Russia to resupply and reorganize, probably to return to the fight in the east, a US defense official speaking on condition of anonymity said. (AP)

08:08 (IST)07 Apr 2022
Burned column of military vehicles are seen on a highway, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv region, Ukraine, April 5, 2022. (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

Ukraine-Russia conflict: India has chosen side of peace, Jaishankar says in Lok Sabha

A DAY after India, in its statement at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting, “unequivocally condemned” the civilian killings in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, the government told Lok Sabha on Wednesday that it supports the call for an “independent investigation” into the deaths. Countering criticism on the Centre’s stand, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India is “strongly against” the conflict, and “if it has chosen a side, it is a side of peace, and for an immediate end to violence”.

Replying to the discussion on the situation in Ukraine, Jaishankar said: “We are strongly against the conflict, we believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives. In this day and age, dialogue and diplomacy are the right answers to any disputes”.

Stating that India was “deeply disturbed” by the Bucha killings, he said: “We strongly condemn the killings that have taken place there. This is an extremely serious matter and we support the call for an independent investigation.”

