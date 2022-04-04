scorecardresearch
Monday, April 04, 2022
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Zelenskyy calls Russian forces ‘butchers’, world leaders condemn atrocities

Russia-Ukraine War Live News, Ukraine Russia Conflict Crisis News Today, 4 April: Russia's Defense Ministry has rejected the claims of atrocities against civilians in Bucha and other suburbs of Kyiv and termed is a "provocation.''

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 4, 2022 10:04:41 am
Journalists take pictures next to a mass grave in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Russia Ukraine War Crisis Live Updates: World leaders on Sunday condemned the killing of civilians in a suburb of the Ukrainian capital, calling for new sanctions and investigations of alleged war crimes as outrage grew. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Russian forces as “murderers”, “torturers” and “rapists” after hundreds of bodies of Ukrainian civilians were found on the streets of towns surrounding Kyiv. He also vowed to investigate and prosecute all Russian “crimes” in Ukraine, saying he had created a “special mechanism” to do so.

Ukraine’s prosecutor-general said the bodies of 410 civilians have been recovered from Kyiv-area towns. Residents of the Ukrainian town of Bucha near Kyiv have given harrowing accounts of how Russian troops shot and killed civilians without any apparent reason, news agency Reuters reported. According to civilian accounts, Russian soldiers would go from building to building, take people out of the basements where they were hiding, check their phones for evidence of anti-Russian activity and take them away or shoot them.

Meanwhile, Russian units have withdrawn from areas in the country’s north to neighboring Belarus, which served as a staging ground for the Russian invasion, Ukraine’s military General Staff said in a statement on Sunday. Russian forces also withdrew from the Sumy region, in Ukraine’s northeast, local administrator Dmitry Zhivitsky said and the Ukraine has also retaken some towns in Chernihiv region.  In other areas recently retaken, including all areas around Kyiv, Ukrainian officials say they have recovered hundreds of slain civilians in the past few days.

Live Blog

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Ukraine Conflict News, Russia Ukraine News:  Russian forces withdraw from Ukraine's north to Belarus; forces recover hundreds of slain civilians from towns occupied by Russia; Russia's defence ministry rejects claims of atrocities against civilians. Follow this space for more updates.

10:04 (IST)04 Apr 2022
'A horror movie': Scores of killed civilians found on streets, says Zelenskyy advisor

A Ukrainian presidential adviser says authorities have found evidence of serious war crimes by Russian troops on the outskirts of Kyiv. Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Sunday scores of killed civilians have been found on the streets of Kyiv' suburbs of Irpin, Bucha and Hostomel after the withdrawal of Russian troops. He compared the scene to "a horror movie.''

09:56 (IST)04 Apr 2022
Russia committed 'cruel war crimes' in Bucha: Mayor of Kyiv

The mayor of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, has expressed shock at what he called "cruel war crimes'' committed by Russian soldiers in the town of Bucha northwest of the capital. Referring to reports of executed civilians, Klitschko told German daily Bild on Sunday that "what happened in Bucha and other suburbs of Kyiv can only be described as genocide.''

Ukraine demands new Russia sanctions over ‘massacre’

Ukraine’s foreign minister called on the G7 on Sunday to impose “devastating” new sanctions on Moscow and accused Russia of carrying out a deliberate “massacre” in the town of Bucha outside Kyiv.

Ukraine said on Saturday its forces had retaken all areas around Kyiv and the mayor in Bucha, a liberated town 37 km (23 miles) northwest of the capital, said that 300 residents had been killed by the Russian army. “We are still gathering and looking for bodies, but the number has already gone into the hundreds,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, according to his ministry.

Kremlin says peace talks should continue, lashes “hostile” Ukraine

Russia’s talks with a “hostile” Ukraine have not been easy, but the main thing is that they are continuing, RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Saturday.

“Ukraine is a very difficult country, very difficult for us. In its current state it is hostile towards us,” the agency cited him as telling Belarus television. Russia and Ukraine have held several rounds of negotiations, both in Turkey and by video conference.

