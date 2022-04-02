Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Ukraine denies hitting depot on Russian soil; China says not deliberately circumventing sanctions on Russia

Russia Ukraine War Crisis Live: Ukraine denied responsibility for a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil, at the outskirts of the city of Belgorod, about 25 km from the Ukraine border. Meanwhile, China said that it is not deliberately circumventing sanctions on Russia.
In other news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday conveyed to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that India stands ready to contribute in any way to the peace efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and called for early cessation of violence in that country. Lavrov said that Russia has begun moving towards conducting trade in national currencies with India and other friendly countries to bypass the “impediments” of western sanctions.
As for talks with the United States, the White House said that top Indian-American US advisor Daleep Singh discussed goals and mechanisms of US sanctions imposed on Russia during his recent trip to New Delhi. The White House described the conversations as productive and said both sides committed to continue their close consultations.
Seven humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from Ukraine's besieged regions are planned for Saturday, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
The planned corridors include one for people evacuating by private transport from the city of Mariupol and by buses for Mariupol residents out of the city of Berdyansk, Vereshchuk said. (Reuters)
In 2001, when the internet was staring at a slew of regulations from across the globe, Clyde Wayne Crews, a researcher at libertarian think-tank Cato Institute, proposed the idea of ‘splinternet’ — an internet splintered into disparate realms controlled by different dispensations or powers.
The fundamental proposal was to have more internets instead of having more regulations.
Over the past two decades, a splintering of internet has occurred in some limited ways. China’s ‘Great Firewall’ keeps American tech giants out while pushing online services developed indigenously. Russia, in 2019, passed the sovereign internet law — or the online Iron Curtain — that enabled the country to disconnect its internet from rest of the world. (Read more)
Pope Francis headed to the Mediterranean island nation of Malta on Saturday for a pandemic-delayed weekend visit, aiming to draw attention to Europe's migration challenge that has only become more stark with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Pope Francis used a wheelchair lift to board the ITA aircraft rather than take the stairs, a sign that his painful knees were bothering him. It was the first time he has used the elevator and was an indication that the inflammation has gotten worse.
➡️ A Red Cross convoy heading to Mariupol will try again to evacuate civilians from the besieged port as Russian forces looked to be regrouping for new attacks in the southeast.
➡️ Ukraine recaptured more territory around Kyiv from Russian soldiers who left shattered villages and their own abandoned tanks as they moved away from the capital.
➡️ Russian missiles hit Poltava and Kremenchuk in central Ukraine, damaging infrastructure and residential buildings, the head of the region said.
➡️ The United States will work with allies to transfer Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine soon to bolster its defences in the Donbas region, the New York Times reported.
➡️ The US military, seeking to lower nuclear tensions with Russia, cancelled an intercontinental ballistic missile test that it had initially aimed only to delay, the Air Force told Reuters.
➡️ In the Russian border city of Belgorod, a logistics hub for its war effort, Moscow said Ukrainian helicopters struck a fuel depot, causing a huge fire. Ukraine denied responsibility. (Reuters)
Russian missiles hit two cities in central Ukraine early on Saturday, damaging infrastructure and residential buildings, the head of the Poltava region said.
"Poltava. A missile struck one of the infrastructure facilities overnight," Dmitry Lunin wrote in an online post. "Kremenchuk. Many attacks on the city in the morning."
Poltava city is the capital of the Poltava region, east of Kyiv, and Kremenchuk one of the area's major cities.There was no immediate information about possible casualties, Lunin said. (Reuters)
The Biden administration will work with allies to transfer Soviet-made tanks to bolster Ukrainian defenses in the country’s eastern Donbas region, a US official said Friday.
The decision to act as an intermediary to help transfer the tanks, which Ukrainian troops know how to use, comes in response to a request from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, the official said. It marks the first time in the war that the United States has helped transfer tanks.
The official said the transfers would begin soon, but declined to say how many tanks would be sent or from which countries they would come. They will allow Ukraine to conduct long-range artillery strikes on Russian targets in Donbas, said the official. (Read more)
Ukraine and Russia carried out a prisoner exchange Friday, leading to the release of 86 Ukrainian servicemen and women, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.
He did not say how many Russian soldiers were swapped, but said the deal was a result of ongoing peace negotiations. He made the comments in an online post. (Reuters)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declined to comment on whether he ordered an attack on a Russian fuel depot. In an interview with FOX News, Zelenskyy said he does not discuss any orders he issues as commander in chief.
Earlier, the secretary of Ukraine's national security council denied allegations from Moscow that two Ukrainian helicopter gunships had struck the facility in the city of Belgorod north of the border at around dawn Friday. The regional governor in Belgorod said two workers at the depot were injured, but Russian media cited a statement from state oil company Rosneft that denied anyone was hurt.
But if Moscow's claim is confirmed, it would be the war's first known attack in which Ukrainian aircraft penetrated Russian airspace.(AP)
A Red Cross convoy travelling to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol will try again to evacuate civilians from the besieged port Saturday as Russian forces looked to be regrouping for new attacks in the southeast.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) sent a team on Friday to lead a convoy of about 54 Ukrainian buses and other private vehicles out of the city, but they turned back, saying conditions made it impossible to proceed.
"They will try again on Saturday to facilitate the safe passage of civilians," the ICRC said in a statement. A previous Red Cross evacuation attempt in early March failed because the route was found to be unsafe. (Reuters)
China is not deliberately circumventing sanctions on Russia, a senior Chinese diplomat said on Saturday, a day after China and the European Union held a virtual summit during which the EU told Beijing not to allow Moscow to work around Western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.
Wang Lutong, director-general of European affairs at China's foreign ministry, told reporters that China is contributing to the global economy by conducting normal trade with Russia. (Reuters)
British military intelligence said the destruction of several oil tanks at a depot in the Russian city of Belgorod, close to the Ukrainian border, will likely add short-term strain to Russia's already stretched logistics chains.
"Supplies to Russian forces encircling Kharkhiv (60 km from Belgorod) may be particularly affected," Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Twitter.
Earlier on Friday, Moscow said Ukrainian helicopters struck a fuel depot in Belgorod, a logistics hub for its war effort, causing a huge fire. Ukraine denied responsibility for the incident. (Reuters)
The United States will provide an additional $300 million in security assistance to Ukraine, the Department of Defense said Friday.
The assistance is to include laser-guided rocket systems, drones, and commercial satellite imagery services.
"This announcement represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide new capabilities to Ukraine’s Armed Forces," Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement. (Deutsche Welle)
Even as the Russian invasion on Ukraine continues, domestic CPI inflation is above 6 per cent, the Federal Reserve has raised rates and foreign portfolio investors have pulled out Rs 41,123 crore in March (highest monthly outflow in last two years), the Indian markets witnessed a smart recovery and closed at a two-month high of 59,276 on Friday. On the back of this recovery is the small retail investor and the DIIs who have more than made up for the FPI outflow seen in the last two months.
The benchmark Sensex at BSE and Nifty at NSE rose 1.2 per cent on Friday and are trading above the pre Russia-Ukraine war levels. A day before Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the Sensex closed at 57,232 and as the war intensified it fell sharply to close at 52,842 on March 7. Here's why.
Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another attempt to rescue civilians from the shattered and encircled city of Mariupol broke down and Russia accused the Ukrainians of a cross-border helicopter attack on an oil depot.
The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said an airstrike on Russian soil by a pair of helicopter gunships caused fires and wounded two people. Several nearby businesses were also reported hit.
“Certainly, this is not something that can be perceived as creating comfortable conditions for the continuation of the talks,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. (Read more)
Some Russian troops were still in the "exclusion zone" around the Chernobyl nuclear power station Friday morning, a day after ending their occupation of the plant itself, a Ukrainian official said.
Russian forces occupied the defunct power station north of Kyiv soon after invading Ukraine on February 24 but Ukraine's state nuclear energy company, Energoatom, said on Thursday they had left the plant and were heading towards the border with Belarus.
"Russians were seen in the exclusion zone this morning," Yevhen Kramarenko, who heads the agency in charge of the exclusion zone, said in televised comments on Friday. (Reuters)