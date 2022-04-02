Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Zelenskyy warns residents about Russian mines; US to offer $300 million worth military gear

Russia Ukraine War Crisis Live: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces were leaving behind “a complete disaster” as they retreat from the north, including towns just outside Kyiv, as the US Department of Defense announced it will provide an additional $300 million in security assistance to Ukraine, to include laser-guided rocket systems, drones, and commercial satellite imagery services.

A Ukrainian official said there were casualties after at least three Russian ballistic missiles were fired late Friday at the Odesa region on the Black Sea, but he did not give specifics. Meanwhile, the secretary of Ukraine’s national security council has denied the country was responsible for a reported attack on a Russian fuel depot. Moscow had earlier placed the blame on Ukraine.

In other news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday conveyed to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that India stands ready to contribute in any way to the peace efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and called for early cessation of violence in that country. Lavrov said that Russia has begun moving towards conducting trade in national currencies with India and other friendly countries to bypass the “impediments” of western sanctions.