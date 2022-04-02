scorecardresearch
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Zelenskyy warns residents about Russian mines; US to offer $300 million worth military gear

Russia-Ukraine War Live News, Ukraine Russia Conflict Crisis News Today, 2 April: PM Modi conveyed to Russia that India stands ready to contribute in any way to the peace efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

Updated: April 2, 2022 7:44:52 am
Updated: April 2, 2022 7:44:52 am
Local residents ride bicycles past flattened civilian cars, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, on a street in the town of Bucha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine April 1, 2022. (Reuters)

Russia Ukraine War Crisis Live: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces were leaving behind “a complete disaster” as they retreat from the north, including towns just outside Kyiv, as the US Department of Defense announced it will provide an additional $300 million in security assistance to Ukraine, to include laser-guided rocket systems, drones, and commercial satellite imagery services.

A Ukrainian official said there were casualties after at least three Russian ballistic missiles were fired late Friday at the Odesa region on the Black Sea, but he did not give specifics. Meanwhile, the secretary of Ukraine’s national security council has denied the country was responsible for a reported attack on a Russian fuel depot. Moscow had earlier placed the blame on Ukraine.

In other news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday conveyed to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that India stands ready to contribute in any way to the peace efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and called for early cessation of violence in that country. Lavrov said that Russia has begun moving towards conducting trade in national currencies with India and other friendly countries to bypass the “impediments” of western sanctions.

Russia-Ukraine war: Talks resume as Ukraine denies hitting depot on Russian soil. Follow live updates here.

07:43 (IST)02 Apr 2022
Why is Sensex rising despite Ukraine-Russia war, FPI outflows, high inflation and Fed rate hike?

Even as the Russian invasion on Ukraine continues, domestic CPI inflation is above 6 per cent, the Federal Reserve has raised rates and foreign portfolio investors have pulled out Rs 41,123 crore in March (highest monthly outflow in last two years), the Indian markets witnessed a smart recovery and closed at a two-month high of 59,276 on Friday. On the back of this recovery is the small retail investor and the DIIs who have more than made up for the FPI outflow seen in the last two months.

The benchmark Sensex at BSE and Nifty at NSE rose 1.2 per cent on Friday and are trading above the pre Russia-Ukraine war levels. A day before Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the Sensex closed at 57,232 and as the war intensified it fell sharply to close at 52,842 on March 7. Here's why.

07:43 (IST)02 Apr 2022
Strike on Russian oil depot reported as Ukraine talks resume

Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another attempt to rescue civilians from the shattered and encircled city of Mariupol broke down and Russia accused the Ukrainians of a cross-border helicopter attack on an oil depot.

In this handout photo released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service on April 1, 2022, firefighters work at the site of fire at an oil depot in Belgorod region, Russia. (AP)

The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said an airstrike on Russian soil by a pair of helicopter gunships caused fires and wounded two people. Several nearby businesses were also reported hit.

“Certainly, this is not something that can be perceived as creating comfortable conditions for the continuation of the talks,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. (Read more)

07:40 (IST)02 Apr 2022
Some Russian troops still in Chernobyl exclusion zone, Ukraine says

Some Russian troops were still in the "exclusion zone" around the Chernobyl nuclear power station Friday morning, a day after ending their occupation of the plant itself, a Ukrainian official said.

Russian forces occupied the defunct power station north of Kyiv soon after invading Ukraine on February 24 but Ukraine's state nuclear energy company, Energoatom, said on Thursday they had left the plant and were heading towards the border with Belarus.

"Russians were seen in the exclusion zone this morning," Yevhen Kramarenko, who heads the agency in charge of the exclusion zone, said in televised comments on Friday. (Reuters)

Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another desperate attempt to rescue civilians from the encircled city of Mariupol failed and the Kremlin accused the Ukrainians of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil.

Neighbours look at a group of villagers after arriving in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, evacuated by the Ukrainian government due to heavy fighting against Russia. (AP)

Ukraine denied responsibility for the fiery blast, but if Moscow's claim is confirmed, it would be the war's first known attack in which Ukrainian aircraft penetrated Russian airspace.

Meanwhile, Russia continued withdrawing some of its ground forces from areas around Kyiv after saying earlier this week it would reduce military activity near the Ukrainian capital and the northern city of Chernihiv to promote trust at the bargaining table.

While the Russians kept up their bombardment of those two zones, Ukrainian troops exploited the pullback on the ground by mounting counterattacks and retaking a number of towns and villages.

Still, Ukraine and its allies warned that the Kremlin is not de-escalating but resupplying and shifting its troops to the country's east for an intensified assault on the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas region in the country's east, which includes Mariupol.

The latest negotiations took place by video. At a round of talks earlier in the week, Ukraine said it would be willing to abandon a bid to join NATO and declare itself neutral — Moscow's chief demand — in return for security guarantees from several other countries.

