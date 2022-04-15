Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Russian warship Moskva sinks in Black Sea; powerful explosions heard in Kyiv

Russia-Ukraine War News Live Updates: In a major setback for Russia, its warship Moskva of the Black Sea fleet sank following a fire. While Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the vessel with missiles, Russia has acknowledged the fire but not the attack.
The Moskva had the capacity to carry 16 long-range cruise missiles, reducing Russia’s firepower. In an address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said they should be proud of having survived 50 days under the Russian attack, even though Moscow “gave them five”.
Meanwhile, powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv and other cities early on Friday, Reuters reported. No significant damages were immediately reported from Kyiv, Kherson, Kharkiv and the town of Ivano-Frankivsk.
The war in Ukraine is prompting the International Monetary Fund to cut global growth estimates for both 2022 and 2023 as higher food and energy prices pressure fragile economies, the IMF’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, said on Thursday.
Georgieva said in a “curtain raiser” speech for next week’s IMF and World Bank spring meetings that the fund would downgrade its growth outlooks for 143 economies representing 86% of global economic output, but said most countries will maintain positive growth.
Georgieva, who previously warned that the war would drag on growth this year, said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was “sending shockwaves throughout the globe” and dealing a massive setback to countries struggling to recover from the still-raging Covid-19 pandemic. Read more