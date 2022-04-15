Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Russian warship Moskva sinks in Black Sea; powerful explosions heard in Kyiv

People gather outside a shopping centre destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 14, 2022. (Reuters)

Russia-Ukraine War News Live Updates: In a major setback for Russia, its warship Moskva of the Black Sea fleet sank following a fire. While Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the vessel with missiles, Russia has acknowledged the fire but not the attack.

The Moskva had the capacity to carry 16 long-range cruise missiles, reducing Russia’s firepower. In an address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said they should be proud of having survived 50 days under the Russian attack, even though Moscow “gave them five”.

Meanwhile, powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv and other cities early on Friday, Reuters reported. No significant damages were immediately reported from Kyiv, Kherson, Kharkiv and the town of Ivano-Frankivsk.