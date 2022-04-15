scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 15, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Russian warship Moskva sinks in Black Sea; powerful explosions heard in Kyiv

Russia-Ukraine War News Live Updates, April 15: In an address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said they should be proud of having survived 50 days under the Russian attack, even though Moscow "gave them five".

By: Express Web Desk |
Updated: April 15, 2022 8:16:09 am
People gather outside a shopping centre destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 14, 2022. (Reuters)

Russia-Ukraine War News Live Updates: In a major setback for Russia, its warship Moskva of the Black Sea fleet sank following a fire. While Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the vessel with missiles, Russia has acknowledged the fire but not the attack.

The Moskva had the capacity to carry 16 long-range cruise missiles, reducing Russia’s firepower. In an address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said they should be proud of having survived 50 days under the Russian attack, even though Moscow “gave them five”.

Meanwhile, powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv and other cities early on Friday, Reuters reported. No significant damages were immediately reported from Kyiv, Kherson, Kharkiv and the town of Ivano-Frankivsk.

Live Blog

Russia-Ukraine War News Live Updates: Russia's Moskva sinks at Black Sea; explosions heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities; Follow this space for latest updates

08:16 (IST)15 Apr 2022
IMF’s Georgieva says Ukraine war hits growth, threatens to fragment global economy

The war in Ukraine is prompting the International Monetary Fund to cut global growth estimates for both 2022 and 2023 as higher food and energy prices pressure fragile economies, the IMF’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, said on Thursday. 

Georgieva said in a “curtain raiser” speech for next week’s IMF and World Bank spring meetings that the fund would downgrade its growth outlooks for 143 economies representing 86% of global economic output, but said most countries will maintain positive growth. 

Georgieva, who previously warned that the war would drag on growth this year, said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was “sending shockwaves throughout the globe” and dealing a massive setback to countries struggling to recover from the still-raging Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

A view shows a residential building destroyed in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 14, 2022. (Reuters)

Vladimir Putin warns against phasing out Russian gas

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Western countries’ attempts to phase out Russian gas imports will have a negative impact on their economies.

Speaking Thursday, Putin said European attempts to find alternatives to Russian gas shipments will be “quite painful for the initiators of such policies.”

He argued that “there is simply no reasonable replacement for it in Europe now.”

Putin noted that “supplies from other countries that could be sent to Europe, primarily from the United States, would cost consumers many times more.”

He added it would “affect people’s standard of living and the competitiveness of the European economy.” -- AP

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.