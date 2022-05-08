Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Last women and children evacuated from Mariupol steel plant; Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: All women, children and elderly civilians have been evacuated from the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said, after a week-long effort rescued hundreds of people during an ongoing Russian assault at the plant. “This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation is over,” Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Meanwhile, Russian gas producer Gazprom said it was supplying natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday in line with requests from European consumers. Requests stood at 92.1 million cubic metres (mcm) for May 8 compared with 92.4 mcm on May 7.

In other news, Russia’s bombing of a school in the eastern Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka killed two people and left 60 in the debris feared dead, the governor of the Luhansk region said on Sunday. Governor Serhiy Gaidai said Russian forces dropped a bomb on Saturday afternoon on the school where about 90 people were sheltering, causing a fire that engulfed the building.