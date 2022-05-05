scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Russia Ukraine war Live Updates: Russia strikes to disrupt supply of Western weapons; prices up as EU plans Russian oil ban

Ukraine War Live Today News, Ukraine Russia Updates, 5 May: Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, accused Russia of "resorting to the missile terrorism tactics in order to spread fear" across the country.

By: Express Web Desk |
Updated: May 5, 2022 11:09:00 am
Smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (AP)

Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: The Russian military Wednesday said it used sea- and air-launched missiles to destroy electric power facilities at five railway stations across Ukraine, with the Foreign Minister of Ukraine accusing it of “missile terrorism”. According to Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, the attacks were meant to disrupt the delivery of Western weapons.

The European Union, meanwhile, has proposed its toughest measure yet, calling for a phased embargo on Russian oil. The plan, if agreed by the 27 EU member states which are heavily dependent on Russian gas, would follow bans by the UK and US. Consequently, oil prices edged higher on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, Reuters reported.

On Thursday morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that prolonged ceasefire was needed to evacuate citizens from the Mariupol. Russia has promised to pause military activities at Azovstal steel plant, one of Ukraine’s biggest stronghold, to allow civilians to get out. The commander of the Azov regiment Wednesday said that troops were fighting “heavy, bloody battles” at the steel plant against Russian.

Live Blog

Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: EU proposes ban on Russian oil; 'Bloody battles' at Mariupol's steel plant; Ukraine accuses Russia of 'missile terrorism'; Follow latest updates here

11:09 (IST)05 May 2022
US intelligence helping Ukraine kill Russian generals: Report

According to a report by the New York Times, the United States has provided intelligence to help Ukraine kill Russian generals. The information included Russia's expected troop movements and the location and other details about Russia's mobile military headquarters, the report citing senior officials said.

10:49 (IST)05 May 2022
Prolonged truce needed for Mariupol evacuations, Ukraine's president says

Civilians including women and children are still trapped inside Ukraine's besieged city of Mariupol and a prolonged ceasefire is needed to ensure their evacuation as Russia presses its assault, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday. 

Russia has accelerated attacks on Ukraine's east and south, where the Azov Sea port of Mariupol is among its main targets. Russia declared victory over Mariupol on April 21 after weeks of siege and shelling. The city is key to Moscow's efforts to cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea - vital for grain and metals exports - and link Russian-controlled territory. 

The United Nations and Red Cross evacuated hundreds of people from Mariupol and other areas this week. But some 200 civilians, as well as Ukrainian fighters, are still holed up in a network of underground bunkers in Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, Ukrainian officials say. 

Russia vowed to pause military activity at Azovstal during Thursday daytime and the following two days to allow civilians to get out. In an early morning address, Zelenskiy said Ukraine stood ready to ensure a ceasefire in Mariupol. "It will take time simply to lift people out of those basements, out of those underground shelters. In the present conditions, we can not use heavy equipment to clear the rubble away. It all has to be done by hand," Zelenskiy said. (AP)

10:33 (IST)05 May 2022
Russian strikes try to disrupt delivery of Western weapons; Ukraine says 'missile terrorism'

Russia moved to obstruct the flow of Western weapons to Ukraine by bombarding rail stations and other supply-line targets across the country while the European Union weighed whether to further punish Moscow with a ban on oil imports.

The Russian military said it used sea- and air-launched missiles to destroy electric power facilities at five railway stations across Ukraine. Artillery and aircraft also struck troop strongholds and fuel and ammunition depots. 

The attacks on rail infrastructure were meant to disrupt the delivery of Western weapons, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu complained that the West is “stuffing Ukraine with weapons.” A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the Pentagon's assessment, said that while the Russians have tried to hit critical infrastructure around the western city of Lviv, specifically targeting railroads, there has been “no appreciable impact” on Ukraine's effort to resupply its forces. Lviv, close to the Polish border, has been a major gateway for NATO-supplied weapons. (AP)

09:52 (IST)05 May 2022
Oil edges up on EU's proposed Russian oil ban

Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, as a European Union proposal for new sanctions against Russia, including an embargo on crude in six months.

Brent crude futures had climbed 35 cents, or 0.3%, to $110.49 a barrel by 0209 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 25 cents, or 0.2%, to $108.06 a barrel. Both benchmarks jumped more than $1 a barrel earlier in the volatile session after gaining more than $5 a barrel on Wednesday. 

The sanctions proposal, which was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and needs unanimous backing by the 27 EU countries to take effect, includes phasing out supplies of Russian crude in six months and refined products by the end of 2022.

However, the EU faces the task of finding alternative supplies at a time when energy prices have surged. It imports some 3.5 million barrels of Russian oil and oil products daily and also depends on Moscow's gas supplies. 

A handful of eastern EU countries are concerned that the proposal gives them insufficient time to adapt. (Reuters)

09:45 (IST)05 May 2022
PM Modi discusses Ukraine with Nordic leaders

Underlining the “shared values of freedom and democracy and rules-based order” with Nordic countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the situation in Ukraine with the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway and Iceland at the second India-Nordic summit in Copenhagen Wednesday.

The joint statement said, “The Prime Ministers expressed their serious concern about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. They unequivocally condemned civilian deaths in Ukraine. They reiterated the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities. They emphasized that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and the territorial integrity of states. They discussed the destabilizing effect of the conflict in Ukraine and its broader regional and global implications. Both sides agreed to remain closely engaged on the issue.” Read more

PM Modi and leaders of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway & Sweden pose for a photo ahead of 2nd India-Nordic Summit in Copenhagen. (Twitter/Narendra Modi)
09:42 (IST)05 May 2022
Welcome to our live blog!

Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

A man walks past a destroyed apartment building in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (AP)

Why Mariupol matters to Russia in Ukraine war

Mariupol has been a key fighting ground as Moscow looks to overturn its 2014 loss when the Russia-backed separatists had failed to capture the city in the Donetsk oblast (region). We explain why Mariupol holds the key to the Russian offensive.

Geographically, Mariupol forms a land bridge between Crimea–which Russia annexed in 2014–and Dobass, the separatist-held regions of Ukraine. As of now, the Sea of Azov falls between the Donetsk-Luhansk region and Crimea.

Not just land, capturing Mariupol also gives Russia a maritime advantage. With the fall of Kherson, Russia has already expanded its control over the Black Sea coastline, most of which is dominated by Moscow after it seized Crimea.

What would be the impact of Russian oil sanctions in Europe?

Russian oil makes up a fifth of oil refined in Europe, according to the IEA.

Some refineries producing fuel from gasoline to jet fuel such as Germany’s PCK Schwedt and Leuna as well as refineries in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland get fed Russian crude oil via the Druzhba – or “Friendship” – pipeline.

Poland can switch to seaborne supplies from places like Saudi Arabia or Norway via the Gdansk port in the Baltic Sea.

Poland, itself trying to replace all Russian crude in its refineries, could route some of the oil arriving in Gdansk to these two German refineries, but the details have not been worked out yet.

Changing these supply routes will most likely mean higher feedstock prices for two of Germany’s biggest refineries, feeding into higher prices for end consumers

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.