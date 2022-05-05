Russia Ukraine war Live Updates: Russia strikes to disrupt supply of Western weapons; prices up as EU plans Russian oil ban

Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: The Russian military Wednesday said it used sea- and air-launched missiles to destroy electric power facilities at five railway stations across Ukraine, with the Foreign Minister of Ukraine accusing it of “missile terrorism”. According to Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, the attacks were meant to disrupt the delivery of Western weapons.
The European Union, meanwhile, has proposed its toughest measure yet, calling for a phased embargo on Russian oil. The plan, if agreed by the 27 EU member states which are heavily dependent on Russian gas, would follow bans by the UK and US. Consequently, oil prices edged higher on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, Reuters reported.
On Thursday morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that prolonged ceasefire was needed to evacuate citizens from the Mariupol. Russia has promised to pause military activities at Azovstal steel plant, one of Ukraine’s biggest stronghold, to allow civilians to get out. The commander of the Azov regiment Wednesday said that troops were fighting “heavy, bloody battles” at the steel plant against Russian.
According to a report by the New York Times, the United States has provided intelligence to help Ukraine kill Russian generals. The information included Russia's expected troop movements and the location and other details about Russia's mobile military headquarters, the report citing senior officials said.
Civilians including women and children are still trapped inside Ukraine's besieged city of Mariupol and a prolonged ceasefire is needed to ensure their evacuation as Russia presses its assault, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.
Russia has accelerated attacks on Ukraine's east and south, where the Azov Sea port of Mariupol is among its main targets. Russia declared victory over Mariupol on April 21 after weeks of siege and shelling. The city is key to Moscow's efforts to cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea - vital for grain and metals exports - and link Russian-controlled territory.
The United Nations and Red Cross evacuated hundreds of people from Mariupol and other areas this week. But some 200 civilians, as well as Ukrainian fighters, are still holed up in a network of underground bunkers in Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, Ukrainian officials say.
Russia vowed to pause military activity at Azovstal during Thursday daytime and the following two days to allow civilians to get out. In an early morning address, Zelenskiy said Ukraine stood ready to ensure a ceasefire in Mariupol. "It will take time simply to lift people out of those basements, out of those underground shelters. In the present conditions, we can not use heavy equipment to clear the rubble away. It all has to be done by hand," Zelenskiy said. (AP)
Russia moved to obstruct the flow of Western weapons to Ukraine by bombarding rail stations and other supply-line targets across the country while the European Union weighed whether to further punish Moscow with a ban on oil imports.
The Russian military said it used sea- and air-launched missiles to destroy electric power facilities at five railway stations across Ukraine. Artillery and aircraft also struck troop strongholds and fuel and ammunition depots.
The attacks on rail infrastructure were meant to disrupt the delivery of Western weapons, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu complained that the West is “stuffing Ukraine with weapons.” A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the Pentagon's assessment, said that while the Russians have tried to hit critical infrastructure around the western city of Lviv, specifically targeting railroads, there has been “no appreciable impact” on Ukraine's effort to resupply its forces. Lviv, close to the Polish border, has been a major gateway for NATO-supplied weapons. (AP)
Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, as a European Union proposal for new sanctions against Russia, including an embargo on crude in six months.
Brent crude futures had climbed 35 cents, or 0.3%, to $110.49 a barrel by 0209 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 25 cents, or 0.2%, to $108.06 a barrel. Both benchmarks jumped more than $1 a barrel earlier in the volatile session after gaining more than $5 a barrel on Wednesday.
The sanctions proposal, which was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and needs unanimous backing by the 27 EU countries to take effect, includes phasing out supplies of Russian crude in six months and refined products by the end of 2022.
However, the EU faces the task of finding alternative supplies at a time when energy prices have surged. It imports some 3.5 million barrels of Russian oil and oil products daily and also depends on Moscow's gas supplies.
A handful of eastern EU countries are concerned that the proposal gives them insufficient time to adapt. (Reuters)
Underlining the “shared values of freedom and democracy and rules-based order” with Nordic countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the situation in Ukraine with the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway and Iceland at the second India-Nordic summit in Copenhagen Wednesday.
The joint statement said, “The Prime Ministers expressed their serious concern about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. They unequivocally condemned civilian deaths in Ukraine. They reiterated the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities. They emphasized that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and the territorial integrity of states. They discussed the destabilizing effect of the conflict in Ukraine and its broader regional and global implications. Both sides agreed to remain closely engaged on the issue.” Read more
