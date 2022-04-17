Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia renews strikes on Kyiv, hits other cities; oil refinery in Lysychansk shelled

Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Russian forces accelerated scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond in an explosive reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Moscow’s pivot toward mounting a new offensive in the east.
Stung by the loss of its Black Sea flagship and indignant over alleged Ukrainian aggression on Russian territory, Russia’s military command had warned of renewed missile strikes on Ukraine’s capital. Officials in Moscow said they were targeting military sites, a claim repeated – and refuted by witnesses – throughout 52 days of war.
In the towns and villages just outside Kyiv, authorities have reported finding the bodies of more than 900 civilians, most shot dead, since Russian troops retreated two weeks ago. Smoke rose from the capital again early Saturday as Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported a strike that killed one person and wounded several. The mayor advised residents who fled the city earlier in the war not to return.
A Russian general whose troops have been besieging the Ukrainian port of Mariupol was buried on Saturday in St. Petersburg after dying in battle, the governor said.
Maj. Gen. Vladimir Frolov was deputy commander of the 8th Army, which Russian media identified as being among the forces battering Mariupol for weeks. Governor Alexander Beglov released a statement saying Frolov "died a heroic death in battle" without saying where or when he was killed. (AP)
The mother and grandmother of a 15-year-old Ukrainian boy could not hold back their tears. Their anguish filled the cramped hallway as they knelt over the teen's body.
Artem Shevchenko was killed by shelling in Kharkiv, a partially blockaded northeastern city where Russian shelling has increased in recent days. Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv is only 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Russian border. Nine civilians died and more than 50 people were wounded Friday in the attack on one of Kharkiv's residential areas, the Ukrainian president's office reported.
"Please open your eyes, my bunny. Please," Nina Shevchenko pleaded, captured in a moving Associated Press video in which she mourns her son. The boy's grandmother arrived as people came to take his body away.
Explosions were heard in the early hours on Sunday in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, local media reported.
Overnight, air raid sirens were going off over nearly all of Ukraine. There was no official explanation for the explosions and Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.