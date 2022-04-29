Russia-Ukraine War Crisis Live: Russia bombards Kyiv amid UN chief’s visit; Mariupol sees more casualties

Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Russia fired two missiles at the Ukrainian capital Kyiv during a visit by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, officials quoted by news agency Reuters said. At least 10 people were injured as one of the rockets hit a residential building in the central Shevchenko district.
The blasts came soon after Guterres wrapped up talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. A spokesperson said Guterres and his team were safe. Meanwhile, explosions were reported across the country, in Polonne in the west, Chernihiv near the border with Belarus, and Fastiv, a large railway hub southwest of the capital. The mayor of Odesa, in southern Ukraine, said rockets were intercepted by air defenses. In the ruined southern port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian fighters holed up in the steel plant that represents the last pocket of resistance said concentrated bombing overnight killed and wounded more people.
The United States is engaging with India over the issue of Ukraine and this will continue in the upcoming Quad summit in Japan next month, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters in Washington. She was responding to a question on the Quad summit in Japan in May and how the issue of Ukraine would be raised or discussed.
Drone images captured by news agency AFP show extensive damage at a residential complex in the Ukrainian town of Irpin, close to the capital Kyiv.
Russia fired two missiles into Kyiv on Thursday during a visit by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Ukrainian officials said, as Moscow pressed an assault in the east that drew new US pledges of military and humanitarian aid.
The rockets shook the central Shevchenko district in Ukraine's capital and one of them struck the lower floors of a 25-storey residential building, injuring at least 10 people, Ukrainian officials said.
Reuters witnesses reported hearing two explosions, but their cause could not be independently verified. There was no Russian comment on the blasts.