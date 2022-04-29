Russia-Ukraine War Crisis Live: Russia bombards Kyiv amid UN chief’s visit; Mariupol sees more casualties

Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Russia fired two missiles at the Ukrainian capital Kyiv during a visit by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, officials quoted by news agency Reuters said. At least 10 people were injured as one of the rockets hit a residential building in the central Shevchenko district.

The blasts came soon after Guterres wrapped up talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. A spokesperson said Guterres and his team were safe. Meanwhile, explosions were reported across the country, in Polonne in the west, Chernihiv near the border with Belarus, and Fastiv, a large railway hub southwest of the capital. The mayor of Odesa, in southern Ukraine, said rockets were intercepted by air defenses. In the ruined southern port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian fighters holed up in the steel plant that represents the last pocket of resistance said concentrated bombing overnight killed and wounded more people.

The United States is engaging with India over the issue of Ukraine and this will continue in the upcoming Quad summit in Japan next month, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters in Washington. She was responding to a question on the Quad summit in Japan in May and how the issue of Ukraine would be raised or discussed.