Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: India abstains from voting in UNGA draft resolution on ‘illegal’ annexation of Ukrainian regions

By: Express Web Desk
Updated: October 13, 2022 7:52:48 am
The United Nations (AP/File)

Russia-Ukraine War News, Live (October 13): India Wednesday abstained from voting in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) draft resolution on “illegal” Russian annexation of Ukrainian regions. India was one of the 35 members of the 143-member UNGA who abstained from voting. The resolution comes days after Russia vetoed a similar proposal in Security Council, in which too India had abstained.

Moscow in September proclaimed its annexation of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine — Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — after staging what it called referendums. Ukraine and allies have denounced the votes as illegal and coercive.

In other news, air raid sirens sounded across parts of Ukraine for a third day on Wednesday. At least seven people were killed and eight injured in a Russian strike on a crowded market in the frontline town of Avdiivka, the governor of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region said. There were reports of some shelling elsewhere, but no sign of the countrywide strikes of the previous two days.

07:50 (IST)13 Oct 2022
Satellite photos show damage at Kyiv power station

Russia hit about 30% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure in its missile attacks on Monday and Tuesday, Ukraine's energy minister said, reported news agency Reuters. These satellite photos show the damage sustained at a power station in Kyiv.

View of damage at the Tets-5 power station, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 12, 2022. (Satellite image courtesy of 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)
View of damaged transformers at the Tets-5 power station, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 12, 2022. (Satellite image courtesy of 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)
View of the Samsung headquarters and the Tets-3 power station, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 12, 2022. (Satellite image courtesy of 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)
07:43 (IST)13 Oct 2022
Kyiv residents add basements to regular life

As Kyiv residents scrambled for refuge in shelters and basements on Tuesday morning — where they lingered for hours bracing for an attack that never came — many said they were clinging to a fragile sense of normalcy, even as life moved underground.

For months, many in the capital had chosen not to seek shelter when the sirens rang out. But after Monday’s assault, many took the warnings seriously, even as they expressed strong feelings of defiance. (Representational / AP)

Kateryna Druzenko, 30, took shelter in a cafe in the basement of a hotel in Kyiv on Tuesday after the siren rang out. She said she went to the cafe to shelter with friends, a day after a barrage of missiles left at least five people dead in the center of the city. Fourteen more people were killed elsewhere in the country. (Read more)

07:33 (IST)13 Oct 2022
India abstains from voting in UNGA draft resolution on “illegal” annexation of Ukrainian regions

India Wednesday abstained from voting in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) draft resolution on “illegal” Russian annexation of Ukrainian regions. India was one of the 35 members of the 143-member UNGA who abstained from voting. The resolution comes days after Russia vetoed a similar proposal in Security Council, in which India had abstained. 

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 07:32:13 am
