Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: India abstains from voting in UNGA draft resolution on ‘illegal’ annexation of Ukrainian regions

Russia-Ukraine War News, Live (October 13): India Wednesday abstained from voting in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) draft resolution on “illegal” Russian annexation of Ukrainian regions. India was one of the 35 members of the 143-member UNGA who abstained from voting. The resolution comes days after Russia vetoed a similar proposal in Security Council, in which too India had abstained.
Moscow in September proclaimed its annexation of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine — Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — after staging what it called referendums. Ukraine and allies have denounced the votes as illegal and coercive.
In other news, air raid sirens sounded across parts of Ukraine for a third day on Wednesday. At least seven people were killed and eight injured in a Russian strike on a crowded market in the frontline town of Avdiivka, the governor of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region said. There were reports of some shelling elsewhere, but no sign of the countrywide strikes of the previous two days.
Russia hit about 30% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure in its missile attacks on Monday and Tuesday, Ukraine's energy minister said, reported news agency Reuters. These satellite photos show the damage sustained at a power station in Kyiv.
As Kyiv residents scrambled for refuge in shelters and basements on Tuesday morning — where they lingered for hours bracing for an attack that never came — many said they were clinging to a fragile sense of normalcy, even as life moved underground.
Kateryna Druzenko, 30, took shelter in a cafe in the basement of a hotel in Kyiv on Tuesday after the siren rang out. She said she went to the cafe to shelter with friends, a day after a barrage of missiles left at least five people dead in the center of the city. Fourteen more people were killed elsewhere in the country. (Read more)
India Wednesday abstained from voting in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) draft resolution on “illegal” Russian annexation of Ukrainian regions. India was one of the 35 members of the 143-member UNGA who abstained from voting. The resolution comes days after Russia vetoed a similar proposal in Security Council, in which India had abstained.