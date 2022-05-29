scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia pummels eastern towns; Demydiv remains partially submerged months after dam was destroyed

Ukraine News Live: The Russian Defense Ministry said Lyman, the second small city to fall this week, had been 'completely liberated' by a joint force of Russian soldiers and Kremlin-backed separatists.

Updated: May 29, 2022 10:11:55 am
A view shows a building heavily damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the town of Popasna in the Luhansk region, Ukraine. (Reuters)

Ukraine News Live Updates: As Russia asserted progress in its goal of seizing the entirety of contested eastern Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin tried to shake European resolve to punish his country with sanctions and to keep supplying weapons that have supported Ukraine’s defence.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Lyman, the second small city to fall this week, had been “completely liberated” by a joint force of Russian soldiers and Kremlin-backed separatists, who have waged war for eight years in the industrial Donbas region bordering Russia. Ukraine’s train system has ferried arms and evacuated citizens through Lyman, a key railway hub in the east. Control of it also would give Russia’s military another foothold in the region; it has bridges for troops and equipment to cross the Siverskiy Donets river, which has so far impeded the Russian advance into the Donbas.

Meanwhile, some 50 homes in the village of Demydiv remain partially submerged months after a dam was destroyed and the area flooded to stop Russian troops from advancing on Ukraine capital Kyiv, regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said. The Ukrainian military blew up a dam on the river Irpin in February, sending water surging into the village and thousands of acres around it, flooding houses and fields, but preventing Russian tanks from reaching the capital city.

Live Blog

Ukraine News Live: Russian forces appear close to seizing all of the Luhansk region of Donbas, one of the more modest war goals the Kremlin set after abandoning its assault on Kyiv; Follow this space for Latest Updates

10:11 (IST)29 May 2022
Russia to not use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, ambassador to UK says

Russia's ambassador in the UK told the BBC he does not believe the Kremlin will use tactical nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine.

Ambassador Andrei Kelin said that according to Russian military rules, such weapons are not used in conflicts like the one in Ukraine. Russia's strict rules mandate their use mainly when the state's existence is threatened.

Russian forces have stepped up their assault on the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk after claiming to have captured the nearby rail hub of Lyman, as Kyiv intensified calls for longer-range weapons from the West.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the leaders of France and Germany in a phone call that Russia was willing to discuss ways to make it possible for Ukraine to resume shipments of grain from Black Sea ports, the Kremlin said. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that international partners were working intensively to find ways to resume the grain exports from Ukraine to avert a global food crisis.

In other news, a ship entered the Ukrainian port of Mariupol for the first time since Russia completed its capture of the city to load metal and ship it east to Russia, TASS news agency reported. The European Union is seeking a deal to ban Russian oil deliveries by sea but not pipeline to win over Hungary. Zelenskyy has accused the EU of dithering.

