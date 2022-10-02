Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Liberation of Lyman key factor for further ‘de-occuptation’ of Luhansk region, says Governor Serhiy Haidai

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

- Ukrainian troops said they had taken the key bastion of Lyman in occupied eastern Ukraine, a stinging defeat that prompted a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin to call for the possible use of low-grade nuclear weapons.

- A Russian patrol detained the director general of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the state-owned company in charge of the plant said. The United Nations nuclear watchdog said Russia had confirmed the move.

- Ukraine's SBU security service said at least 20 civilians were killed in Russian shelling of a civilian convoy in late September in an eastern "grey zone" between Russian- and Ukrainian-controlled territory.

- Greece and Bulgaria started commercial operation of a long-delayed gas pipeline that will help decrease southeast Europe's dependence on Russian gas and boost energy security.

- Russia failed to win enough votes for re-election to the U.N. aviation agency's governing council, in a boost for Western powers that wanted to hold Moscow accountable following its invasion of Ukraine. (Reuters)