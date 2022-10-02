Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Liberation of Lyman key factor for further ‘de-occuptation’ of Luhansk region, says Governor Serhiy Haidai

Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Ukrainian troops said they had taken the key bastion of Lyman in occupied eastern Ukraine. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin termed it as an encouraging battlefield success that would create new dilemmas for Russia’s military.
Meanwhile, Russian authorities have informed the International Atomic Energy Agency that the head of Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was held for questioning, the UN agency said on Saturday. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi is expected to hold talks in Moscow and Kyiv in coming days on the creation of a protection zone around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia plant.
A regional official in Ukraine says Russian forces have shelled a civilian evacuation convoy in the country’s northeast, killing 20 people. Kharkiv region Gov Oleh Syniehubov called Saturday’s attack on people who were trying to flee the area to avoid being shelled “cruelty that can’t be justified.” Russian forces have retreated from much of the Kharkiv region after a successful Ukrainian counteroffensive last month but continued to shell the area.
Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region, said that the retaking of Lyman in the neighbouring Donetsk region is one of the key factors for reclaiming lost territory in Luhansk.
"The liberation of this city in the Donetsk region is one of the key factors for the further de-occupation of the Luhansk region," Gaidai wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Luhansk and Donetsk provinces comprise Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, where heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has been going on for months. (Reuters)
- Ukrainian troops said they had taken the key bastion of Lyman in occupied eastern Ukraine, a stinging defeat that prompted a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin to call for the possible use of low-grade nuclear weapons.
- A Russian patrol detained the director general of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the state-owned company in charge of the plant said. The United Nations nuclear watchdog said Russia had confirmed the move.
- Ukraine's SBU security service said at least 20 civilians were killed in Russian shelling of a civilian convoy in late September in an eastern "grey zone" between Russian- and Ukrainian-controlled territory.
- Greece and Bulgaria started commercial operation of a long-delayed gas pipeline that will help decrease southeast Europe's dependence on Russian gas and boost energy security.
- Russia failed to win enough votes for re-election to the U.N. aviation agency's governing council, in a boost for Western powers that wanted to hold Moscow accountable following its invasion of Ukraine. (Reuters)
The capture on Saturday came just a day after Putin proclaimed the annexation of nearly a fifth of Ukraine – including Donetsk, where Lyman is located – and placed the regions under Russia’s nuclear umbrella. Kyiv and the West condemned the ornate ceremony as an illegitimate farce. (Read More)