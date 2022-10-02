scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022
Live now

Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Liberation of Lyman key factor for further ‘de-occuptation’ of Luhansk region, says Governor Serhiy Haidai

Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates, October 2, 2022: A regional official in Ukraine says Russian forces have shelled a civilian evacuation convoy in the country's northeast, killing 20 people.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: October 2, 2022 11:20:20 am
Ukrainian armed forces make a statement in front of Lyman Town Administration office, in Lyman, Ukraine, in this still image taken from a social media video, released on October 1, 2022. Courtesy of 81 Airborne Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/via REUTERS

Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Ukrainian troops said they had taken the key bastion of Lyman in occupied eastern Ukraine. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin termed it as an encouraging battlefield success that would create new dilemmas for Russia’s military.

Meanwhile, Russian authorities have informed the International Atomic Energy Agency that the head of Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was held for questioning, the UN agency said on Saturday. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi is expected to hold talks in Moscow and Kyiv in coming days on the creation of a protection zone around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia plant.

A regional official in Ukraine says Russian forces have shelled a civilian evacuation convoy in the country’s northeast, killing 20 people. Kharkiv region Gov Oleh Syniehubov called Saturday’s attack on people who were trying to flee the area to avoid being shelled “cruelty that can’t be justified.” Russian forces have retreated from much of the Kharkiv region after a successful Ukrainian counteroffensive last month but continued to shell the area.

Live Blog

Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Twenty killed as Russia shells civilian convoy, says Ukraine official; Putin announces Russian annexation of 4 Ukraine regions; Zelenskyy leans in on NATO membership request; West rejects Putin's claim it sabotaged Baltic gas pipelines. Check out the latest updates here.

10:59 (IST)02 Oct 2022
Luhasnk Governor says liberation of Lyman key factor for de-occupation for the region

Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region, said that the retaking of Lyman in the neighbouring Donetsk region is one of the key factors for reclaiming lost territory in Luhansk.

"The liberation of this city in the Donetsk region is one of the key factors for the further de-occupation of the Luhansk region," Gaidai wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Luhansk and Donetsk provinces comprise Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, where heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has been going on for months. (Reuters)

10:27 (IST)02 Oct 2022
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

- Ukrainian troops said they had taken the key bastion of Lyman in occupied eastern Ukraine, a stinging defeat that prompted a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin to call for the possible use of low-grade nuclear weapons.

- A Russian patrol detained the director general of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the state-owned company in charge of the plant said. The United Nations nuclear watchdog said Russia had confirmed the move.

- Ukraine's SBU security service said at least 20 civilians were killed in Russian shelling of a civilian convoy in late September in an eastern "grey zone" between Russian- and Ukrainian-controlled territory.

- Greece and Bulgaria started commercial operation of a long-delayed gas pipeline that will help decrease southeast Europe's dependence on Russian gas and boost energy security.

- Russia failed to win enough votes for re-election to the U.N. aviation agency's governing council, in a boost for Western powers that wanted to hold Moscow accountable following its invasion of Ukraine. (Reuters)

10:22 (IST)02 Oct 2022
Ukraine celebrates capturing key town, Vladimir Putin ally mulls possible nuclear response

Ukrainian troops said they had taken the key bastion of Lyman in occupied eastern Ukraine, a stinging defeat that prompted a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin to call for the possible use of low-grade nuclear weapons.

The capture on Saturday came just a day after Putin proclaimed the annexation of nearly a fifth of Ukraine – including Donetsk, where Lyman is located – and placed the regions under Russia’s nuclear umbrella. Kyiv and the West condemned the ornate ceremony as an illegitimate farce. (Read More)

India abstains from UNSC resolution condemning Russia’s ‘annexation’ of parts of Ukraine

Underlining that “escalation of rhetoric or tensions is in no one’s interest” and it is “important that pathways are found for a return to the negotiating table”, India Saturday abstained on a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution, which would have condemned Moscow’s “illegal referenda” and declared its annexation of four Ukrainian territories as invalid. The UNSC resolution was vetoed by Russia.

The UNSC could not adopt the resolution as Russia — a permanent member of the UN Security Council — vetoed it. It was supported by 10 of the 15 members of the Council, while China, Gabon, India, and Brazil abstained.

Addressing the Council after the vote, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, said: “India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We have always advocated that no solution can ever be arrived at the cost of human lives.”

Vladimir Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his seven-month invasion. Ukraine's president countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance.

Putin's land-grab and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's signing of what he said is an “accelerated” NATO membership application sent the two leaders speeding faster on a collision course that is cranking up fears of a full-blown conflict between Russia and the West.

Putin vowed to protect newly annexed regions of Ukraine by “all available means," a renewed nuclear-backed threat he made at a Kremlin signing ceremony where he also railed furiously against the West, accusing the United States and its allies of seeking Russia's destruction.

Zelenskyy then held a signing ceremony of his own in Kyiv, releasing video of him putting pen to papers he said were a formal NATO membership request.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 02-10-2022 at 10:15:16 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments