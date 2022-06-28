Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: 16 killed, 59 wounded as two Russian missiles slam into Ukraine’s crowded shopping mall

Russia Ukraine War Crisis Live Updates: Two Russian missiles slammed into a crowded shopping centre in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Monday, killing at least 16 people and wounding 59, officials said. This comes as Moscow fought for control of a key eastern city and Western leaders promised to support Kyiv in the war “as long as it takes”.
Meanwhile, shelling continued in other cities. Russian forces shelled central districts of the city of Kharkiv, hitting apartment buildings and a primary school and killing five people and wounding 22, the regional governor said. Five children were among the injured, Oleh Synehubov, the governor of the Kharkiv region, said.
Prominent Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin was detained in Moscow on Monday, a lawyer for opposition figures and a Russian journalist said on their social media accounts. Irina Babloyan, a journalist and a host at the now-defunct Ekho Moskvy radio station, said Yashin was detained while the two were walking together.
"I was walking with my friend, Ilya Yashin, in the park ... The police came and took Ilya away," Babloyan said on the Telegram messaging app.
Lawyer Vadim Prokhorov, who has represented many Russian opposition figures, also said Yashin was in police custody for the alleged administrative violation of disobeying a police officer. "I'm not allowed to visit the (Moscow) Luzhniki Police Department to (see) the detained Ilya Yashin," he said on his Facebook page. (Reuters)
The attacks shattered apartment buildings, video footage showed. The blast gouged a vast crater in front of the school, with debris strewn about classrooms, their windows all blown out. Rescue teams tended to the injured, ferrying them on stretchers to ambulances. (Reuters)
Russian artillery was pounding Lysychansk, its twin across the Siverskyi Donets River. Lysychansk is the last big city still held by Ukraine in the eastern Luhansk province, a main target for the Kremlin after Russian troops failed to take the capital Kyiv early in the war.
A Russian missile strike killed eight and wounded 21 others in Lysychansk on Monday, the area's regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said. There was no immediate Russian comment.
Ukraine's military said Russia's forces were trying to cut off Lysychansk from the south. (Reuters)
Russian long-range bombers fired a missile that struck a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk on Monday, raising fears of what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an "unimaginable" number of victims in "one of the most daring terrorist attacks in European history."
Zelenskky said more than 1,000 civilians were inside the mall, with many managing to escape. Giant plumes of black smoke, dust and orange flames emanated from the wreckage, with emergency crews rushing in to search broken metal and concrete for victims and put out fires.
The casualty figures were difficult to determine as rescuers searched the smoldering rubble. The regional governor, Dmytro Lunin, said at least 15 people were dead and more than 40 wounded. (Read more)