Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: 16 killed, 59 wounded as two Russian missiles slam into Ukraine’s crowded shopping mall

Russia Ukraine War Crisis Live Updates: Two Russian missiles slammed into a crowded shopping centre in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Monday, killing at least 16 people and wounding 59, officials said. This comes as Moscow fought for control of a key eastern city and Western leaders promised to support Kyiv in the war “as long as it takes”.

Meanwhile, shelling continued in other cities. Russian forces shelled central districts of the city of Kharkiv, hitting apartment buildings and a primary school and killing five people and wounding 22, the regional governor said. Five children were among the injured, Oleh Synehubov, the governor of the Kharkiv region, said.