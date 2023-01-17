Death toll of Russian strike in Dnipro rises to 40, Ukraine says

Written by Andrew E. Kramer and Megan Specia

Climbing over shards of concrete and metal, scraps of cloth and pulverised furniture, emergency workers found one body after another on Monday, lifting them out of the cratered wreckage that had once been bedrooms and kitchens in one of Ukraine’s largest cities.

The crews reported a new toll on Monday, days after the desperate search began: at least 40 people killed by a Russian strike over the weekend, one of the single deadliest for civilians since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago.

Dnipro, the city where the ordinary, nine-story apartment building had stood, is far from the front lines where Ukrainian and Russian troops have been fighting viciously over abandoned villages and even mere yards of land. But the strike Saturday fit a pattern of Russia firing long-range missiles at civilian targets, including residential neighbourhoods and electrical plants — what military analysts say is a Russian strategy, in the wake of battlefield setbacks, to terrify civilians and pressure the Ukrainian government into talks.

“After this horror that I saw, I cannot imagine they wanted anything else,” said Viktoria Tamich, 33, an event organiser whose apartment, across the street from the strike site, is now a chaotic jumble of debris and broken glass.

Emergency workers on Jan. 16, 2023, at the site of Saturday's Russian attack against an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro. (Lynsey Addario/The New York Times)

At a coffee shop when the air raid siren sounded Saturday, she narrowly avoided being home during the strike. When she did return, she said, she saw a “terrible scene” of smoking rubble and bloodstains in the stairways of her own building.

“I could hear people screaming under the ruins,” she said.

The United Nations said Monday that it had confirmed the deaths of more than 7,000 Ukrainian civilians since February, including 398 children. But the numbers include only deaths it has been able to corroborate, and UN monitors acknowledged that the full civilian toll is much higher.

Russia’s recent strikes have hit cities far from the most intense fighting, which is currently in eastern Ukraine. Russian shelling on Monday hit a boarding school, a residential building and a vacant children’s hospital in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, the regional governor said, part of a dayslong bombardment of the area that heavily damaged a Red Cross facility and left at least three people dead.

Volunteers prepare coffee, tea and a hot meal for emergency workers on Jan. 16, 2023, at the site of Saturday’s Russian attack against an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro. (Lynsey Addario/The New York Times) Volunteers prepare coffee, tea and a hot meal for emergency workers on Jan. 16, 2023, at the site of Saturday’s Russian attack against an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro. (Lynsey Addario/The New York Times)

The attacks on civilian areas come as Ukraine and Russia are locked in battles around the eastern city of Bakhmut and the nearby town of Soledar. Ukrainian officials say that their forces are still hanging onto parts of Soledar, notwithstanding claims by Russia’s military and a private military company, Wagner, that they have taken the town.

Military analysts say that Ukraine, Russia and Wagner have all suffered heavy losses in eastern Ukraine, describing the fighting as a contest of attrition, with Russia relying on troops drafted in the fall, Wagner on men recruited from prisons, and Ukraine on the continued support from the West.

Some Ukrainian officials have raised concerns about Russian military exercises that began Monday in Belarus, which the Kremlin used as a staging ground to attack last year. Faced with the activity in Belarus, the deep toll of the missile strikes and a long war ahead, the government in Ukraine has urged its backers in the United States and Europe to redouble their military aid, securing promises of British tanks and French, German and American armoured vehicles.

The United States has also started training 500 Ukrainian soldiers, a US military official said Monday, on how to coordinate units in battle using artillery, armour and ground forces. Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, visited the US base in Grafenwoehr, Germany, on Monday to view the training, which began Sunday.

To help Ukraine defend against the long-range missile strikes that have been battering civilians, like those in Dnipro, the US military is working with its forces on the operation of the Patriot, an advanced air defense system. The Ukrainian troops have arrived at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, for the training, the US military announced Monday. Both Germany and the United States have pledged the system to Ukraine.

The strike on Dnipro added dozens more casualties to the staggering civilian toll in Ukraine. In addition to the 40 dead, at least 75 people were wounded in the strike and 34 remained unaccounted for as of Monday afternoon, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said in a post on Telegram.

As night fell, rescue crews continued searching for the missing people, living or dead. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said Sunday that the operation — which has moved more than 8,000 tons of debris — would last “as long as there is even the slightest chance to save lives.”

While the emergency workers hauled away rubble for the third night straight, neighbours, family members and officials worked to identify those remains that had been recovered.

Among the dead was Mykhailo Korenovsky, a children’s boxing coach who had lived in an apartment in the building with his family. Their kitchen wall was torn off in the blast, exposing cheery yellow cabinets to the elements. Dishes still sat in the sink, a bowl of fruit on a table.

Korenovsky’s wife and two children had gone out shortly before the strike, according to Iryna Gerlivanova, the director of a shelter set up in a gym to house some of those displaced by the explosion. “They went for a walk and the father stayed home,” she said.

Two young mothers, Olha Usova and Iryna Solomatenko, were also at home, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense. So was a 15-year-old girl, a Ukrainian official said.

“She was school president and ballroom dancer,” the official, Emine Dzheppar, the first deputy foreign minister, wrote on Twitter. “Her beautiful life dance was cut short.”

Many of those who managed to escape turned up at Gerlivanova’s shelter.

“Their eyes were like glass,” she said.