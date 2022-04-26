scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Ukraine city Kreminna falls to Russia, says UK

There was no immediate response from the Ukrainian government. Russia claimed days earlier to have taken the city.

By: AP | Lviv |
April 26, 2022 11:50:24 am
A view of the damaged church, in Lukashivka, northern Ukraine, on April 22, 2022. (AP)

The British Defense Ministry says Russian forces have taken the Ukrainian city of Kreminna.

Street-to-street fighting had been going on for days in the city in Ukraine’s Luhansk region, with civilian evacuations there made impossible by the war.

In a tweet early on Tuesday, the British military said: “The city of Kreminna has reportedly fallen and heavy fighting is reported south of Izium as Russian forces attempt to advance towards the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk from the north and east.”

There was no immediate response from the Ukrainian government. Russia claimed days earlier to have taken the city.

Kreminna is some 575 kilometers southeast of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

The United Kingdom has been providing daily intelligence reports publicly since the start of the war. The British military did not say how it knew that Kreminna had fallen.

Live Blog

