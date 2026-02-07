Zelenskyy says US has given Ukraine, Russia June deadline to end war

The United States has given Ukraine and Russia until June to reach an agreement to end the nearly four-year war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. He added that the Trump administration will likely build pressure on both sides if they fail to meet the deadline.

“The Americans are proposing that the parties end the war by the beginning of this summer and will probably put pressure on the parties precisely according to this schedule…And they say that they want to do everything by June. And they will do everything to end the war. And they want a clear schedule of all events,” news agency AP quoted Zelenskyy as saying.