Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Russian attacks hit ‘critical infrastructure’ in Kyiv and its region: Ukrainian authorities

Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that preliminary information suggested there were no deaths or injuries from the attack

Kyiv's military administration said on the Telegram messaging app that more than 20 drones targeted the capital. (Reuters)
Russia’s latest attacks hit “critical infrastructure” in Kyiv and private houses surrounding the region on Monday, Ukrainian authorities said, adding that air defence systems destroyed about 15 drones directed at the capital.

Kyiv’s military administration said on the Telegram messaging app that more than 20 drones targeted the capital. Earlier, it said the capital was attacked by Iranian-made Shahed drones.

Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that preliminary information suggested there were no deaths or injuries from the attack, and that medics were working at the sites of the strikes in the Solomyanskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital.

Oleskiy Kuleba, governor of the Kyiv region, which does not include the capital, but surrounds it, said that infrastructure and private houses were damaged by the night drone attacks.

According to preliminary information, two people were wounded. “The terrorist country continues its war against the civilian population,” Kuleba said on Telegram. “We will overcome everything.”

Reuters was not able to independently verify the information.

A Reuters witness reported that there was a fire as a result of the attack on the often targeted Shevchenkivskyi district.

The Solomyanskyi district in the western part of Kyiv is a busy transport hub, home to a train station and one of the city’s two passenger airports.

Air raid sirens were blasting off most of the night into Monday in Kyiv and the region around it, with the sky declared clear at 5:50 a.m. local time (0750 GMT).

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 11:47:36 am
