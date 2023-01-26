scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Sirens across Ukraine as authorities report Russian attacks

Air raid sirens wailed across Ukraine, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or of the missiles and drones striking targets.

people walk through snow in kyivUkraine declared an air raid alert over the whole country early on Thursday. (Reuters, file)
Ukrainian officials said Thursday that Russia has launched a wave of missile and self-exploding drone attacks on the country.

Air raid sirens wailed nationwide, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or of the missiles and drones striking targets.

The attacks came after Germany and the United States announced Wednesday that they will send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine, offering what one expert called an “armored punching force” to help Kyiv break combat stalemates as the Russian invasion enters its 12th month.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 13:15 IST
