Russia Ukraine crisis Live Updates: Indians in Kyiv asked to leave ‘temporarily’; embassy to function as normal

Ukraine Crisis Live: The Indian embassy in Kyiv issued a statement Tuesday asking citizens whose stay in Ukraine is non-essential to consider leaving the country “temporarily.” It said that the embassy will continue to function normally.
Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin to keep talking with the West on Moscow’s security demands, a signal from the Kremlin that it intends to continue diplomatic efforts amid US warnings of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. Moscow wants guarantees from the West that NATO won’t allow Ukraine and other former Soviet countries to join as members, and that the alliance will halt weapons deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe, the demands flatly rejected by the West.
Moscow denies it has any plans to invade Ukraine but has massed well over 1,30,000 troops near its borders and, in the US view, has built up enough firepower to launch an attack on short notice. The US and its NATO allies have repeatedly warned that Russia will pay a high price for any invasion — but they have sometimes struggled to present a united front.
The United States said Monday it will close its embassy in Ukraine and move all remaining staffers there to a city near the Polish border as invasion fears intensify. It also repeated warnings to private American citizens in Ukraine to leave immediately.
The State Department announcement follows a decision it took over the weekend to order the departure of all non-essential diplomats from Kyiv. The embassy will now suspend operations and the property will be looked after by local Ukrainian security guards. A small number of embassy staff from Kyiv will relocate to Lviv, where they will provide limited consular services to Americans and keep communications open with the Ukrainian government, the department said.
Meanwhile, the Pentagon announced that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will go to the NATO defense ministerial in Brussels this week, and will also visit Poland and Lithuania, neighbours to Ukraine. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Austin will meet with the presidents, defense ministers and other key leaders in Poland and Lithuania, as well as U forces in those countries. Kirby said Austin also is planning to have a trilateral meeting with the defense chiefs of the three Baltic nations, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. (AP)
Russia’s actions in Ukraine have both current relevance and a historical precedent. For centuries, Russia has viewed the Black Sea as central to its security due to its abundance of warm water ports, including Sevastopol in Crimea. Catherine the Great annexed Crimea from the Ottoman Turks in 1783 and in the words of one nationalist Russian politician, the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan gave hope to the Russian dream of being able to wash their boots in the warm waters of the Indian Ocean.
Russia’s desperation for a warm water port is not unfounded. Most of its ports on the Arctic freeze for several months of the year while Vladivostok, the largest Russian port on the Pacific Ocean, is ice-locked for four months of the year and enclosed by the Sea of Japan which is dominated by the Japanese. By seizing Crimea, Russia got access to its only true warm water port in Sevastopol.
However, access out of the Black Sea into the Mediterranean is still restricted by the Montreux Convention of 1936, which gave Turkey, now a NATO member, control of the Bosporus. Russian naval ships do transit the strait but would likely be banned from doing so in event of a conflict. (Read more)
Russia has created pressure points on three sides of Ukraine — in Crimea to the south, on the Russian side of the two countries’ border, and in Belarus to the north.
Donetsk and Luhansk in East Ukraine have been pegged by many analysts to be the most likely areas of an invasion as Russian and Ukrainian forces have been at loggerheads in this region since 2014. According to CNN, a large base at Yelnya, which held Russian tanks, artillery and other armour, has been largely emptied, with the equipment apparently being moved much closer to the frontier in recent days.
Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, would also be a perfect ground to launch an invasion from. A large deployment of troops and equipment has been observed by Maxar, which assesses that more than 550 troop tents and hundreds of vehicles have arrived north of the Crimean capital, Simferopol. This coincided with several Russian warships anchoring at Crimea’s main port. Moves in the southern Ukrainian region will also be supported by troops that are present in Transnistria, the breakaway region of Moldova.
Belarus, too, is another flashpoint where Russian troops are already present for a military exercise. (Read more)
Russia is supposedly engaged in the largest build-up since the Cold War. Although the Russian administration did send in a quarter of a million troops when the then Soviet Union and its Warsaw Pact allies invaded Czechoslovakia in 1968, with ten more divisions in the rear, the current build-up is not far from the biggest Soviet exercise ever held during the Cold War.
“Zapad-81” in 1981 involved as many as 150,000 troops, and the present situation has already surpassed the biggest NATO exercise, “Reforger” in 1988, which gathered 125,000. Russia’s build-up today is also larger than America’s in Europe ahead of the first Gulf war in 1991 or the NATO air campaign against Serbia in 1999. It also goes past the first and second Chechen wars, which began in 1994 and 1999 respectively, each of which involved fewer than 50,000 Russian troops.
The last mobilisation of this size was Operation Storm, a Croatian offensive against Serbia in 1995, during the Balkan wars, in which as many as 130,000 Croatian troops were thrown into action. (Read more)
According to analysts, much of the build-up so far has involved troops and equipment that take time to deploy, including tanks and heavy armour, some of which have travelled by train from bases as far away as Siberia.
However, to understand the scale of this build-up, we need to first understand the characteristics of the Russian Army. Around 100 Russian battalion tactical groups — fighting formations of 1,000 or so troops, accompanied by air defence, artillery and logistics — have gathered on Ukraine’s borders with Russia and Belarus, according to Rochan Consulting, which tracks Russian military movements.
What is even more serious is that 10 out of Russia’s 11 Combined Arms Armies — a high-level formation that typically contains several divisions — are now near Ukraine. (Read more)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz heads to Moscow Tuesday to meet President Vladimir Putin in a high stakes mission to avert war, with Russia's largest trading partner in Europe warning of far-reaching sanctions if it attacks Ukraine.
Scholz's one-day trip, after visiting Kyiv on Monday, is part of frantic Western diplomacy to try to stop a potential attack as more than 100,000 Russian troops mass on Ukraine's borders.
The chancellor has said he will hammer home the message from the West that they are open to dialogue about Russia's security concerns but will impose sanctions if it invades Ukraine. (Reuters)