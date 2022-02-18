scorecardresearch
Friday, February 18, 2022
Russia-Ukraine crisis Live Updates: Ukraine shelling renews invasion fears as Russia expels US diplomat

Russia Ukraine Conflict Live News, Ukraine Crisis News Today: Early morning exchanges of fire between Kyiv's forces and pro-Russian separatists caused alarm as Western countries have said an incursion could come at any time.

By: Express Web Desk |
February 18, 2022 9:07:00 am
A Ukrainian serviceman carries an NLAW anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation, in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. (AP)

Ukraine Crisis Live: Shelling in Ukraine Thursday renewed Western fears of an imminent Russian invasion as US President Joe Biden said Moscow is preparing a pretext to justify a possible attack and the Kremlin expelled an American diplomat.

Also read |Here are the highlights from the Ukraine-Russia crisis so far

Russia expelled US Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman but a senior State Department official said he left last week. Moscow cited the US expulsion of a senior official in Washington, who it said was forced to leave before a replacement could be found as part of a US “visa war”. Washington said it would respond to the “unprovoked” move.

Early morning exchanges of fire between Kyiv’s forces and pro-Russian separatists — who have been at war for years and where a ceasefire is periodically violated — caused alarm as Western countries have said an incursion could come at any time. One of the deepest crises in post-Cold War relations is playing out in Europe as Russia wants security guarantees, including Kyiv never joining NATO, and the US and allies offer arms control and confidence-building measures.

Live Blog

Russia's military build-up near Ukraine is growing, not shrinking, warns West; the US says Russia has added 7,000 more troops near Ukraine border. Highlights here.

