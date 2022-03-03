Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, now sanctions on cats

A federation of cat registries has joined the Western governments in imposing sanctions on Russia in view of its assault on Ukraine.

The Fédération Internationale Féline (FIFe) in a statement said “it cannot just witness these atrocities and do nothing.” Consequently, it has introduced measures to prevent Russian cats from being registered into its records or entering into its exhibitions outside of Russia.

The press release stated, “no cat bred in Russia may be imported and registered in any FIFe pedigree book outside Russia, regardless of, which organization issued its pedigree”. And secondly, “no cat belonging to exhibitors living in Russia may be entered at any FIFe show outside Russia, regardless of, which organization these exhibitors hold their membership in”.

FIFe calls itself the”United Nations of Cat Federations” and comprises 42 members from 40 countries, including Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Germany.

The restrictions have been imposed till May 31, 2022, and will be reviewed according to the situation at the time, the statement read

The non-profit organisation has expressed shock at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Many innocent people died, many more are wounded and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are forced to flee their homes to save their lives. We can all witness the destruction and chaos caused by this unprecedented act of aggression,” it said.

Also Read | India abstains on UNGA resolution that deplores Russia’s aggression against Ukraine

The Federation has also decided to dedicate a part of its budget to “support cat breeders and fanciers in Ukraine who are suffering because of the current situation”.

It noted that several members of FIFe clubs in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova are “lending a helping hand to their Ukrainian breeder friends”.

The United States on Wednesday had announced that it had closed its airspace to Russian flights. Several countries across the world, including Switzerland, which has historically been neutral, have imposed economic sanctions on Russia, depreciating the value of Ruble.