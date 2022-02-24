Putin starts ‘military operation’ in Ukraine; India calls for de-escalation: Top developments

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a ‘military operation’ in Ukraine, stating any foreign interference would lead to “consequences they have never seen.” Reacting to the development, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister said this is an “aggressive war” and that the country will “defend itself and win”. Martial law has been declared in Ukraine, news agency AP reported, as Russia launched military strikes in the region.

US President Joe Biden, meanwhile, has denounced the move calling it an “unprovoked and unjustified” attack. He is expected to announce further consequences for Russia on Thursday.

The UN chief on Thursday pleaded, “President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia.” In an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, convened shortly before Putin’s announcement, India called for immediate de-escalation stating that the “situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis.”

Here’s all that has happened so far:

🔴 In a televised address early Thursday, Putin announced a ‘military operation’ in Ukraine, to “protect civilians” in the region. He added that Russia doesn’t have a goal to occupy Ukraine, but aims to ensure “demilitarisation” of the region. All Ukrainian servicemen who lay down arms will be able to safely leave the zone of combat, he said. Warning other countries of consequences for interfering, Putin also accused the US and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees. He held Ukraine responsible for the “bloodshed”.

🔴 Martial law has been declared in Ukraine, news agency AP reported, as Russia launched military strikes in the region.

🔴 US President Joe Biden has called the move an “unprovoked and unjustified attack” on Ukraine. “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable,” Biden said.

🔴 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an address early Thursday said, “The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace.” In an emotional speech, the President added, “But if we come under attack, if we face an attempt to take away our country, our freedom, our lives and lives of our children, we will defend ourselves. When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs.” He also stated that his attempts for a call with Putin late Wednesday went unanswered.

🔴 Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other areas of Ukraine as Putin spoke. News agency AFP reported that Russian soldiers have also reached Odessa, while the Kyiv Airport is being evacuated.

🔴 In a UNSC emergency meeting, convened shortly before Putin’s announcements, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, “I have only one thing to say from the bottom of my heart: President Putin stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance, too many people have already died.”

🔴 India, meanwhile, warned that the situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis, calling for an immediate de-escalation and refraining from any further action which may contribute to the worsening of the situation. T S Tirumurti, the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations expressed “deep concern” over the developments which “if not handled carefully, may undermine the peace and security of the region.”

