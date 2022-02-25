scorecardresearch
Friday, February 25, 2022
‘New Cold War’, ‘Her blood…his hands’: How newspapers across globe reported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Budapest's daily Pesti Hirlap asserted, "Russians, go home!", comparing the attack on Kyiv to Soviet military interventions in Prague and Hungary, while a Ukrainian daily wrote, "Diplomacy around the occupied Ukranian territories ended."

Written by Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 25, 2022 11:39:48 am
What newspapers across the world had to say about Russia's invasion on Ukraine.

Newspapers across the globe carried visuals of  Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashing destruction on the cities and military bases of Ukraine as Kremlin announced military operations in the country.

British newspapers carried the image of Olena Kurilo, a 53-year-old teacher in eastern Ukraine, injured in the wake of the attacks. The Guardian carried a succinct headline, “Putin invades”.

The UK’s dailies The Mirror and The Sun squarely held Putin responsible for the lives already lost and those still in danger. The Mirror wrote “Her blood…his hands”, calling the Russian chief “power-crazed.”

Similarly, The Sun wrote “Her blood on his hands”.

The Daily Express wrote, “Redrawing map of Europe in blood”. “The world gasps in horror as the ‘bloodstained’ aggressor Putin launched a terrifying, full scale invasion,” the top of the front page read. Whereas The Daily Mail said, “Putin to seize capital in days”.

The Daily Telegraph called Putin’s invasion the “new Cold War”, carrying an image of an injured Ukrainian soldier.

Libération, a daily from France, founded by Jean-Paul Sartre, expressed its shock with the headline, “The unthinkable”. The full-page image showed an explosion in Ukraine.

In the United States, The New York Times wrote, “Russia attacks as Putin warns world, Biden vows to hold him accountable”. The Washington Post said, “Russia launches broad military assault on Ukraine”, while the Wall Street Journal wrote, “Russia strikes Ukraine”.

Budapest’s daily Pesti Hirlap asserted, “Russians, go home!”, comparing the attack on Kyiv to Soviet military interventions against the revolution in Hungary against Stalin’s government in 1965 and in Prague in 1968.

German daily Die Tageszeitung expressed its solidarity by carrying the Ukraine flag on its front page.

In Ukraine, weekly magazine NV called the invasion, “Putin’s madhouse”. “Historical images of political paranoia that led Putin to the loss of connection with reality,” the subheader reads.

Another newspaper Країна wrote, “Diplomacy around the occupied Ukranian territories ended.”

