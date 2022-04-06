Russia-Ukraine crisis: Zelenskyy accuses Russian military of war crimes; Biden approves Javelin missiles worth $100 million

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Tuesday accused Russian troops of committing “the most terrible war crimes” since World War II. The Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman said between 150 and 300 bodies may be in a mass grave by a church in the northern town of Bucha, where Ukraine accuses Russian troops of killing civilians.

“They cut off limbs, cut their throats. Women were raped and killed in front of their children. Their tongues were pulled out only because their aggressor did not hear what they wanted to hear from them,” Zelenskyy said while addressing the United Nations Security Council.. He also called for Russia’s expulsion from the UN Security Council.

Russia-Ukraine Crisis | Follow live updates

Meanwhile, Russia called the Bucha allegations a “monstrous forgery” aimed at denigrating the Russian army. Kremlin-backed media denounced the visuals that came out of Bucha as an elaborate hoax. In detailed broadcasts to millions of viewers, Russian state TV channels claimed that some photo and video evidence of the killings were fake, while others showed that Ukrainians were responsible for the bloodshed.

Here are the top developments from the Russia-Ukraine crisis today:

🔴 India Tuesday “unequivocally condemned” the killings at Bucha as “deeply disturbing” and supported the call for an “independent probe” into the happenings in the Ukrainian town, which had been under Russian occupation until recently.

🔴 On Tuesday, United States President Joe Biden approved Javelin anti-armor missiles worth $100 million transfer to Ukraine, AP reported. The approval comes at a time when the US and its allies are planning to impose new sanctions on Moscow over civilian killings in northern Ukraine.

A demonstrator kicks a tear gas canister during a protest against Peru’s President Pedro Castillo after he had issued a curfew mandate which was lifted following widespread defiance on the streets, as protests spiraled against rising fuel and fertilizer prices triggered by the Ukraine conflict, in Lima, Peru April 5, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque A demonstrator kicks a tear gas canister during a protest against Peru’s President Pedro Castillo after he had issued a curfew mandate which was lifted following widespread defiance on the streets, as protests spiraled against rising fuel and fertilizer prices triggered by the Ukraine conflict, in Lima, Peru April 5, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque

🔴 In Romania, a car crashed into the gate of the Russian Embassy before bursting into flames and killing the driver.

Police in Bucharest said that the sedan rammed into the gate at about 6 am Wednesday, but did not enter the embassy compound.

A car crashed into the #Russian Embassy building in #Bucharest, #Romania; after the collision the car caught fire. According to local media, the driver died. pic.twitter.com/Ttwud49eqU — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 6, 2022

🔴 The British military intelligence said that heavy fighting and Russian air strikes continued in Mariupol early Wednesday.”The humanitarian situation in the city is worsening,” the defence ministry said. “Most of the 160,000 remaining residents have no light, communication, medicine, heat or water. Russian forces have prevented humanitarian access, likely to pressure defenders to surrender.”

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 6 April 2022 Find out more about the UK government’s response: https://t.co/3Oz7eZieEQ 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/6hxubnBabH — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 6, 2022

🔴 As part of the ongoing economic sanctions against Russia, the United States and its allies Wednesday will target Russian banks and officials and ban investment in Russia, the White House said. The European Commission proposed new sanctions, including banning Russian coal imports and halting trade worth nearly 20 billion euros ($22 billion) in retaliation over possible war crimes in Ukraine. US chipmaker Intel Corp said it has suspended business operations in Russia, joining a slew of companies to exit the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

Burned column of military vehicles are seen on a highway, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv region, Ukraine, April 5, 2022. (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich) Burned column of military vehicles are seen on a highway, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv region, Ukraine, April 5, 2022. (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

🔴 French President Emmanuel Macron has agreed to provide technical and expert support for an investigation into crimes committed by Russian troops in Bucha and elsewhere, Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskyy said.

🔴 Russia is likely to launch a new offensive soon in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, NATO chief Stoltenberg said.

🔴 The Russian defence ministry said that its forces will “liberate” the southeastern port of Mariupol from Ukrainian “nationalists”.

🔴 A Dominican cargo ship sank in the besieged southern Ukrainian port of Mariupol after being targeted by Russian missile strikes, the vessel’s flag registry said.

🔴 A regional official in western Ukraine says a Russian missile hit fertilizer tanks, polluting groundwater. Ternopil region Gov. Volodymyr Trush said Tuesday that the Russian missile strike destroyed six reservoirs filled with fertilizers, resulting in an ammonia leak into groundwater and the Ikva River, AP reported.