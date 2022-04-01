Russia-Ukraine crisis: Peace talks resume today; Zelenskyy sacks two ministers of national security

Russian troops left the heavily contaminated Chernobyl nuclear site early Friday after returning control of the region to Ukraine. Russians were seen leaving after soldiers were exposed to “significant doses” of radiation from digging trenches in the exclusive zone around the closed pant, Ukraine’s state power company said Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian withdrawals from the north and centre of the country were just a military tactic, and that forces were building up for new powerful attacks in the southeast.

Another round of peace negotiations are set to resume Friday, aimed at ending the five-week war.

Russia-Ukraine war: Here are the top 10 developments today

🔴 Russia said a humanitarian corridor would be opened Friday to allow civilians to leave the port city of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine. “The Russian armed forces will reopen a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia on April 1 from 10:00 am (0700 GMT),” the Russian defence ministry said.

🔴 Close to 5,000 people have been killed in Mariupol, and about 170,000 people remain trapped amid ruins without food, heat, power or running water. Russian forces have killed 148 children during shelling and air strikes, fired 1,370 missiles and destroyed 15 Ukrainian airports since the start of the invasion, Ukraine’s defence ministry said.

🔴 A fire broke out at a fuel storage facility in the Russian city of Belgorod , regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed, two days after the province was rocked by blasts at an arms depot. Two people were hurt in Friday’s fire, Gladkov said on Telegram, and residents of three city streets were being evacuated, Reuters reported.

🔴 Hours before Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Delhi, United States Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh, the chief architect of the sanctions imposed on Russia, said there will be “consequences” to countries that “actively attempt to circumvent the sanctions”. Red-flagging the China-Russia relationship which both sides have termed as one with “no limits,” Singh said that had implications for India.

A man walks past a burning gas pipeline that was hit during shelling from Russian positions in a neighbourhood in northern Kharkiv as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine, March 31, 2022. (Reuters Photo: Thomas Peter)

🔴 Zelenskyy has sacked two senior members of the national security service, saying they were “traitors”. The two are the overall head of internal security and the head of the agency’s branch in the Kherson region.

🔴 In their first virtual summit in two years on Friday, European Union leaders are likely to tell China it will face sanctions if it offers military aid to Russia. The EU is also likely to urge China not to help Russia circumvent western sanctions imposed on it over the invasion of Ukraine. EU officials said any help given to Russia would damage China’s international reputation and jeopardise relations with its biggest trade partners, which is Europe and the US.

🔴 Russia has threatened to turn off its gas supplies to Europe if payments are not made in rubles. Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded European energy buyers start paying in roubles. The European government, however, rejected Putin’s ultimatum, with the continent’s biggest recipient of Russian gas, Germany, calling it “blackmail”.

🔴 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Friday said he would send armoured Bushmaster vehicles to Ukraine after President Zelenskyy specifically asked for them while appealing to Australian lawmakers for more help.

Residents of Lutsk stand knees during funeral ceremony for killed Ukrainian serviceman Georgiy Plisak in Lutsk, Ukraine, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Residents of Lutsk stand knees during funeral ceremony for killed Ukrainian serviceman Georgiy Plisak in Lutsk, Ukraine, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

🔴 British military intelligence Friday confirmed that Ukrainian forces have retaken the villages of Sloboda and Lukashivka to the south of Chernihiv. “Ukraine has also continued to make successful but limited counter attacks to the east and north east of Kyiv,” Britain’s Ministry of Defence said.

🔴 Ukraine’s ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky said the country will soon be able to better protect its skies and cities from Russian attacks as it expects “super modern” military equipment from the US and Britain. “They still have superiority in air force, in airplanes and missiles, and we expect to begin to receive super-modern equipment from the US and Britain to protect our skies and our cities,” Korsunsky told a news conference.