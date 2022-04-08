Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow admits to ‘significant losses’; Zelenskyy says Borodyanka ‘more dreadful’ than Bucha

Russia, which was voted out of the United National Human Rights Council Thursday, admitted to “significant losses of troops” in the Ukraine war and described their deaths as a “tragedy”, but said it hoped the “operation” would reach its goal “in the coming days”.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, speaking to Sky News, denied Russia had anything to do with the atrocities in Bucha, where hundreds of bodies were found strewn across the streets after Russian troops vacated, some with hands bound and flesh burned.

Russia was suspended from the UNHRC on Thursday after the 193-member General Assembly voted to adopt a resolution moved by the United States over allegations that Russian troops killed civilians while pulling back from towns around the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. The resolution was adopted with 93 votes in favour, 24 against and 58 abstentions, including India.

A service member of pro-Russian troops walks near an apartment building in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol. (Photo: AP)

Here are the top developments from the Russia-Ukraine war:

🔴 In numbers, more than 4 million people have fled Ukraine, or been killed or injured since Russia invaded the country six weeks ago.

🔴 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video late on Thursday pleaded for more weapons, saying it would “give it the means to win on the battlefield”, adding that it would be the “strongest possible sanction against Russia.” He has also called on the West to stop buying Russian oil and gas.

🔴 Zelenskyy highlighted the situation in Borodyanka — a town northwest of Kyiv retaken from Russian forces – calling it “significantly more dreadful” than in Bucha. He did not cite any evidence.

🔴 As Russian troops retreat from cities, images and videos have depicted grim schemes of death and destruction. Russians have vacated Chernihiv, north of capital city Kyiv, as their focus shifts to the east. Ukraine says Russia is regrouping to try to gain full control over the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which have been partly held by Russian-backed separatists since 2014. The besieged southern port of Mariupol, where the mayor said over 100,000 people were still trapped, was also a target.

🔴 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned Thursday that despite a recent Russian pullback, the country remains vulnerable. He, too, pleaded for weapons from NATO to face the coming offensive in the east.

🔴 The West has announced new sanctions against Moscow, particularly in response to the Bucha massacre. While the European Union will impose a ban on Russia coal imports, the US has moved the suspend normal trade relations with the country.

🔴 The World Health Organization has verified more than 100 “attacks on health care” in Ukraine since the country was first invaded. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking at a news conference in Washington, D.C., said there have been at least 103 attacks on hospitals and other health-care facilities, and at least 73 were killed and 51 injured in those incidents.

🔴 The US has sharply increased the number of Ukrainians admitted to the country at the Mexican border as even more refugees fleeing the Russian invasion follow the same route. A government recreation centre in the Mexican border city of Tijuana grew to about 1,000 refugees Thursday.

🔴 For the first time since 1994, members of the legendary rock band Pink Floyd have reunited to release a new single ‘Hey Hey Rise Up’ in support of the people of Ukraine. The new song features the vocals of Ukrainian musician Andriy Khlyvnyuk, who enlisted in the Ukrainian Army and was wounded in battle.

— With inputs from agencies