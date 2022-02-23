Russia-Ukraine crisis: top developments today

After weeks of tensions, the Russia-Ukraine crisis reached new heights after Moscow authorised President Vladimir Putin to send troops to separatist regions of Ukraine, after recognising them as independent regions.

As a retaliatory measure, the US deployed one of their most powerful sanctioning tools, placing Russian elites and two banks on the Specially Designated Nationals list, effectively kicking them out of the US banking system, banning them from trading with Americans, and freezing their US assets.

The European nations, Australia, and Japan, among others, hit back at Russia with sanctions of their own, with warnings of more to follow if Russia continues to make moves towards an invasion of Ukraine.

Here are a few of the key developments on the crisis:

China, on Ukraine, says we never think sanctions are best solution

China has never thought sanctions are the best way to solve problems, its foreign ministry said Wednesday, when asked if the Asian nation would join Western countries in sanctioning Russia over Ukraine. China hopes relevant parties can try to resolve their issues through dialogue and remain calm and exercise restraint, ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters in Beijing, reported Reuters.

Ukraine crisis: Russia welcomes India’s position

Russia Wednesday welcomed India’s “independent position” on the Ukraine crisis and said its views on the issue at the UN Security Council was reflective of the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries, reported PTI. Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin said India has been playing a vital role as a responsible global power and it takes an “independent and balanced” approach to global affairs.

“We welcome the independent position of India which it took twice at the UN Security Council,” he said at an online media briefing. “The Indian activities at the UN Security Council are fully reflecting the merit of our special and privileged strategic partnership,” he added.

Ukraine starts drafting reservists aged 18-60 after president’s order

Ukraine has started conscripting reservists aged 18-60 following a decree by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the armed forces said in a statement, reported Reuters. The maximum service period is one year. Zelenskiy Tuesday said he was introducing the conscription of reservists but ruled out a general mobilisation after Russia announced it was moving troops into eastern Ukraine.

China says Taiwan is ‘not Ukraine’ as island raises alert level

Taiwan is “not Ukraine” and has always been an inalienable part of China, China’s foreign ministry said according to a Reuters report, as Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called for the island to beef up vigilance on military activities in response to the crisis. The comments come after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson flagged the risk for Taiwan in a warning last week about the damaging worldwide consequences if Western nations failed to fulfil their promises to support Ukraine’s independence.

Ukraine approves sanctions on Russian lawmakers who supported independence of eastern regions

Ukraine’s parliament approved imposing sanctions on 351 Russians, including lawmakers who supported the recognition of the independence of separatist-controlled territories and the use of Russian troops in eastern Ukraine. The sanctions restrict almost all possible types of activities, in particular a ban on entry into Ukraine, prohibit access to assets, capital, property, licenses for business, Reuters reported.

(With inputs from agencies)