Thursday, February 24, 2022
Russia-Ukraine crisis Live: US says Russia on brink of Ukraine attack after separatist plea for help

Russia Ukraine Conflict Live News, Russia Ukraine War Crisis News Today, 24 Feb: There still is no clear indication of whether Putin will launch a massed assault on Ukraine with the tens of thousands of troops he has gathered on its borders.

Updated: February 24, 2022 7:37:33 am
This February 23, 2022, satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows part of a military convoy moving south in and around Golovchino, Russia. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

Russia Ukraine Crisis Live: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he believes Russia will invade Ukraine within hours after separatists Wednesday asked for Russian help to repel “aggression” and as explosions rocked the breakaway eastern city of Donetsk. Blinken told NBC News he expected Russian forces would attack Ukraine overnight although he still held out hope for diplomacy to pull Europe back from the brink of war. 

The Ukrainian government is closing airports in eastern Ukraine from midnight through 7 am because of the confrontation with Russia. Ukrainian aviation authorities also have declared some airspace in the east to be “danger areas” because of attempts by Russian aviation authorities to seize control of the airspace.

Shelling has intensified in the east, where Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised two separatist regions as independent and ordered the deployment of what he called peacekeepers, a move the West calls the start of an invasion. But there was still no clear indication of whether Putin will launch a massed assault on Ukraine with the tens of thousands of troops he has gathered on its borders. Moscow has long denied that it has plans to invade. The leaders of the two breakaway areas want Putin to intervene.

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Ukraine shuts airports, warns of airspace danger; UN Security Council sets an emergency meeting. Latest updates here.

07:31 (IST)24 Feb 2022
Ukraine shuts airports, warns of airspace danger

The Ukrainian government is closing airports in eastern Ukraine from midnight through 7 am because of the confrontation with Russia.

Ukrainian aviation authorities also have declared some airspace in the east to be "danger areas" because of attempts by Russian aviation authorities to seize control of the airspace.

Ukraine acted after Russia issued a ban on civilian air traffic in airspace over eastern Ukraine. (AP)

07:30 (IST)24 Feb 2022
Russia partially shuts airspace near border with Ukraine, citing safety concern

Russia has partially closed airspace in the Rostov flight information region to the east of its border with Ukraine "in order to provide safety" for civil aviation flights, according to its notice to airmen.

The notice listed specific route segments and altitudes to be avoided. (Reuters)

07:29 (IST)24 Feb 2022
Airlines should stop flying over all of Ukraine's airspace - conflict zone monitor

Airlines should stop flying over any part of Ukraine because of the risk of an unintended shootdown or a cyber attack targeting air traffic control amid tensions with Russia, a conflict zone monitor said Wednesday.

Safe Airspace, which was set up to provide safety and conflict zone information for airlines after Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014, said it had increased its risk level to "do not fly".

"Regardless of the actual movements of Russian forces into Ukraine, the level of tension and uncertainty in Ukraine is now extreme," Safe Airspace said on its website. "This itself gives rise to significant risk to civil aviation." (Reuters)

07:28 (IST)24 Feb 2022
UN Security Council schedules emergency meeting on Ukraine

The United Nations Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting Wednesday night at the request of Ukraine, which said it feared an immediate threat of a Russian invasion.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asked for the meeting in a letter to Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, who holds the council presidency in February. The meeting is scheduled for 9.30 pm EST (Indian time 8 am on Thursday). (AP)

Why Ukraine matters to Russia

Russian aggression on its border with Ukraine has triggered one of the greatest security crises in Europe since the Cold War. In 2014, Russia had seized Crimea, an important port region in Ukraine. Conflicts between the two militaries continue till this day but the recent Russian build-up of 100,000 troops along the border has escalated tensions to unprecedented levels.

A Ukrainian soldier in Krymske, which was shelled by separatists. (NYT)

Moscow has denied that it is planning a military intervention, but it has presented NATO with a list of security demands including banning Ukraine and other former Soviet states from joining the organisation. Additionally, Russia has asked NATO to abandon military activity in Eastern Europe, which would mean pulling out combat units from Poland and the Baltic states. To put it simply, Russia wants NATO to return to its pre-1997 borders.

