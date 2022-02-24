Russia-Ukraine crisis Live: US says Russia on brink of Ukraine attack after separatist plea for help

Russia Ukraine Crisis Live: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he believes Russia will invade Ukraine within hours after separatists Wednesday asked for Russian help to repel “aggression” and as explosions rocked the breakaway eastern city of Donetsk. Blinken told NBC News he expected Russian forces would attack Ukraine overnight although he still held out hope for diplomacy to pull Europe back from the brink of war.
The Ukrainian government is closing airports in eastern Ukraine from midnight through 7 am because of the confrontation with Russia. Ukrainian aviation authorities also have declared some airspace in the east to be “danger areas” because of attempts by Russian aviation authorities to seize control of the airspace.
Shelling has intensified in the east, where Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised two separatist regions as independent and ordered the deployment of what he called peacekeepers, a move the West calls the start of an invasion. But there was still no clear indication of whether Putin will launch a massed assault on Ukraine with the tens of thousands of troops he has gathered on its borders. Moscow has long denied that it has plans to invade. The leaders of the two breakaway areas want Putin to intervene.
Ukraine acted after Russia issued a ban on civilian air traffic in airspace over eastern Ukraine. (AP)
Russia has partially closed airspace in the Rostov flight information region to the east of its border with Ukraine "in order to provide safety" for civil aviation flights, according to its notice to airmen.
The notice listed specific route segments and altitudes to be avoided. (Reuters)
Airlines should stop flying over any part of Ukraine because of the risk of an unintended shootdown or a cyber attack targeting air traffic control amid tensions with Russia, a conflict zone monitor said Wednesday.
Safe Airspace, which was set up to provide safety and conflict zone information for airlines after Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014, said it had increased its risk level to "do not fly".
"Regardless of the actual movements of Russian forces into Ukraine, the level of tension and uncertainty in Ukraine is now extreme," Safe Airspace said on its website. "This itself gives rise to significant risk to civil aviation." (Reuters)
The United Nations Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting Wednesday night at the request of Ukraine, which said it feared an immediate threat of a Russian invasion.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asked for the meeting in a letter to Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, who holds the council presidency in February. The meeting is scheduled for 9.30 pm EST (Indian time 8 am on Thursday). (AP)