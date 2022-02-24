Russia-Ukraine crisis Live: US says Russia on brink of Ukraine attack after separatist plea for help

Russia Ukraine Crisis Live: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he believes Russia will invade Ukraine within hours after separatists Wednesday asked for Russian help to repel “aggression” and as explosions rocked the breakaway eastern city of Donetsk. Blinken told NBC News he expected Russian forces would attack Ukraine overnight although he still held out hope for diplomacy to pull Europe back from the brink of war.

The Ukrainian government is closing airports in eastern Ukraine from midnight through 7 am because of the confrontation with Russia. Ukrainian aviation authorities also have declared some airspace in the east to be “danger areas” because of attempts by Russian aviation authorities to seize control of the airspace.

Shelling has intensified in the east, where Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised two separatist regions as independent and ordered the deployment of what he called peacekeepers, a move the West calls the start of an invasion. But there was still no clear indication of whether Putin will launch a massed assault on Ukraine with the tens of thousands of troops he has gathered on its borders. Moscow has long denied that it has plans to invade. The leaders of the two breakaway areas want Putin to intervene.