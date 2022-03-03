Russia-Ukraine conflict, Day 8: Top 10 developments today

Nearly a week after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow will commence a “military operation” in Ukraine, the war-torn country’s second biggest city, Kharkiv, suffered heavy bombardment on Wednesday, as the United Nations denounced Russia’s invasion. The biggest attack on a European state since 1945 has caused over 870,000 people to flee, a barrage of sanctions against Russia, and stoked fears of wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades.

Meanwhile, over 7,000 Russian servicemen have been killed since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while hundreds have been taken prisoner including senior officers, military adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday. Russia too reported its military casualties for the first time since the invasion began, saying nearly 500 of its troops have been killed and almost 1,600 wounded.

Here are the top 10 updates on the Russia-Ukraine issue today:

🔴 Ukraine’s second biggest city, Kharkiv, suffered heavy bombardment on Wednesday. Bombing of Kharkiv, a city of 1.5 million people, has left its centre a wasteland of ruined buildings and debris.

🔴 On Wednesday, the United Nations resolution reprimanding Moscow was supported by 141 of the assembly’s 193 members, a symbolic victory for Ukraine that increases Moscow’s international isolation. “More is at stake even than the conflict in Ukraine itself,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters after the vote. “This is a threat to the security of Europe and the entire rules-based order.” India abstained on the resolution and reiterated that differences can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

🔴 The Indian government on Thursday countered Russia’s claims that Indian students are being held hostage in Ukraine, saying that they were in constant touch with all nationals and haven’t received any such report yet. “We have not received reports of any hostage situation regarding any student. We have requested support from the Ukrainian authorities in arranging special trains for taking out students from Kharkiv and neighbouring areas to the western part of the country,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

🔴 A Western intelligence report said senior Chinese officials told senior Russian officials in early February not to invade Ukraine before the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, according to senior Biden administration officials and a European official.

🔴 Ukraine and Russia are expected to start another round of peace talks on Thursday, according to Deutsche Welle (DW). On Wednesday, Russia’s top negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said the Russian delegation was waiting in southwestern Belarus, and that Ukrainian representatives were on their way. Medinsky also told Rossyia 24 broadcaster that Russian soldiers created a “safety corridor” for the Ukrainian delegations. The talks are expected on the ceasefire. The two sides met for their first round of talks on Monday, but the meeting produced no tangible results.

🔴 Russian forces laid siege to two strategic Ukrainian seaports Wednesday and pressed their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city, while the huge armoured column threatening Kyiv appeared stalled outside the capital.

🔴 Russia also said there will be no impact of the Western sanctions against it on the supply of S-400 missile systems to India. At a media briefing, Russian Ambassador-designate Denis Alipov also referred to a bilateral mechanism to do business in national currencies.

🔴 The United Nations estimated that a million refugees have evacuated from Ukraine to neighbouring countries like Poland and Hungary by the seventh day of Russia’s assault. According to news agency AP, the UN’s tally accounts for over 2 per cent of Ukraine’s population, which was pegged at 44 million by the World Bank at the end of 2020. The international organisation also warned that over 4 million more people may leave the country, its projections showed.

🔴 The UN human rights body had confirmed 536 civilian casualties till Tuesday, which includes 136 civilians killed, of whom 13 are children. It estimates that of the 400 who have been injured, 26 are children. However, Ukraine’s emergency service on Wednesday pegged the number of civilian deaths at 2,000, according to news agency Reuters. Over 7,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, military adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Oleksiy Arestovich, said on Wednesday. Arestovich added that hundreds have been captured.

🔴 A federation of cat registries has joined the Western governments in imposing sanctions on Russia in view of its assault on Ukraine. The Fédération Internationale Féline (FIFe) in a statement said “it cannot just witness these atrocities and do nothing.” Consequently, it has introduced measures to prevent Russian cats from being registered into its records or entering into its exhibitions outside of Russia.