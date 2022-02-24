‘Bring your troops back to Russia’, United Nations chief pleads with President Putin

“President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pleaded in a tweet on Thursday.

His statement came after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday morning announced a ‘military operation’ in Ukraine, claiming it’s intended to protect civilians. He added that while the goal isn’t to occupy Ukraine, the military operation aims to ensure a “demilitarization” of Ukraine. He stated that all Ukrainian servicemen who lay down arms will be able to safely leave the zone of combat.

Reacting to the development, Guterres tweeted, “Under the present circumstances, I must change my appeal: President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia. This conflict must stop now.”

In an earlier appeal, Guterres had said, “If an operation is indeed being prepared, I have only one thing to say from the bottom of my heart: President Putin stop your troops from attacking Ukraine.” In an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council convened in response to “rumours and indications” that an offensive against Ukraine is imminent, the UN chief had said, “Give peace a chance, too many people have already died.”

“The situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis,” India warned at the emergency meeting, calling for an immediate de-escalation and refraining from any further action which may contribute to the worsening of the situation. T S Tirumurti, the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations expressed “deep concern” over the developments which “if not handled carefully, may undermine the peace and security of the region.”

He added, “We call on all parties to exert greater efforts to bridge divergent interests. The legitimate security interests of all parties should be fully taken into account.” Tirumurti said India believes the situation lies in sustained diplomatic dialogue between concerned parties. “In the meantime, we strongly emphasise the vital need for all sides to maintain international peace and security by exercising the utmost restraint,” he said.