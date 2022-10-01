scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city

Russia's Tass and RIA news agencies, citing the Russian defense ministry, made the announcement.

russia lymanA Ukrainian soldier looks out from a tank in the frontline city of Lyman, Donetsk region. (Reuters file)

Russia said Saturday it has withdrawn its troops from the once-occupied city of Lyman, as Ukraine’s eastern counteroffensive recaptures more territory.

Lyman is 160 kilometers (100 miles) southeast of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. Ukrainian forces had pushed across the Oskil River as part of a counteroffensive that saw Kyiv retake vast swathes of territory beginning in September.

Lyman, a key transportation hub, had been an important site in the Russian front line for both ground communications and logistics. Now with it gone, Ukraine can push further potentially into the occupied Luhansk region, which is one of four regions that Russia annexed Friday after an internationally criticised referendum vote at gunpoint.

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 07:57:54 pm
