Russia to opt out of International Space Station after 2024

Updated: July 26, 2022 6:24:08 pm
Russia will opt out of the International Space Station after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting outpost, the country’s newly appointed space chief said Tuesday. Yuri Borisov, who was appointed earlier this month to lead the state-controlled space corporation Roscosmos, said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia will fulfill its obligations to other partners at the International Space Station before it leaves the project.
“The decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made,” Borisov said. Borisov’s statement reaffirmed previous declarations by Russian space officials about Moscow’s intention to leave the space outpost after 2024.
BREAKING: Russia will opt out of the International Space Station after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting outpost, the country’s newly appointed space chief said. https://t.co/c38istczel
— The Associated Press (@AP) July 26, 2022
It comes amid soaring tensions between Russia and the West over the Kremlin’s military action in Ukraine. Despite the rift, NASA and Roscosmos made a deal earlier this month for astronauts to continue riding Russian rockets and for Russian cosmonauts to catch lifts to the International Space Station with SpaceX beginning this fall. The agreement ensures that the space station will always have at least one American and one Russian on board to keep both sides of the orbiting outpost running smoothly, according to NASA and Russian officials.
The swap had long been in the works and was finalized despite frictions over Ukraine in a sign of continuing Russia-U.S. cooperation in space.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
It's time India and Japan rethink their nuclear policyPremium
HBO's miniseries finds Alicia Vikander in magnetic form
Latest News
Delhi cops on the lookout for ‘ectomorph’ body type to identify snatchers; know about other kinds
Amazon Prime video is updating its user interface; Here is what’s new
Ratna Pathak Shah is worried India is turning into Saudi Arabia: ‘We are becoming conservative, superstitious’
FIFA wants 25% eminent player representation in AIFF’s executive committee
‘Adhere to Lakshmana Rekha’: AICC warns Karnataka Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan over his Vokkaligas remarks
Russia to opt out of International Space Station after 2024
ED wants Satyendar Jain checked by central govt doctors
REET 2022: Rajasthan Education Minister denies paper leak allegations
Hyderabad’s twin reservoirs fill up after overnight rain, officials sound high alert
Two women cricketers stay back in India after testing positive for COVID-19
Arjun Kapoor on Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot: ‘Knowing Ranveer, it’s not even that crazy…’
Kamal Haasan to produce film with Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead