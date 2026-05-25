Russia asks foreign nationals, diplomats to leave Kyiv as it prepares ‘systematic strikes’

Russia's systematic strikes on Kyiv warning comes after Moscow vowed retaliation over a drone attack in Luhansk that killed 18 people.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 25, 2026 11:59 PM IST
russia ukraine warRescue workers try to put out a fire at a residential building after a Russian strike on Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo)
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Russia has threatened to launch a “series of systematic strikes” against Ukraine, days after carrying out one of the largest attack on the Ukrainian capital since the war between the two nations began in February 2022.

Moscow said it will launch fresh wave of “systematic strikes” on defence industrial facilities in Kyiv and warned foreign nationals, diplomats to leave Kyiv “as soon as possible”, Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s defence ministry said the strikes are in retaliation to a Ukrainian drone attack last week that hit a student dorm in Starobilsk in the Luhansk region which led to the death of at least 18 people, Al Jazeera reported.

Informing about the development, Russia’s foreign ministry in a social media post stated, “Given the continued terrorist attacks by the Kyiv regime against Russian civilians, Russia will be targeting Ukrainian defence industry facilities in Kyiv. Foreign nationals, including diplomatic missions & staff, should leave the city ASAP.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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