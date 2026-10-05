Nearly 200 isolated after lab worker dies of suspected plague in Siberia

Plague case In Russia raises alarm. (Representational/File Photo)

Russian authorities have quarantined medical facilities in Siberia and put nearly 200 people under medical observation after the death of a woman who worked at an anti-plague laboratory. Russian media have said she may have had pneumonic plague, but health authorities have not yet confirmed the illness, according to Axios.

The woman is named as Daria Shipilova, 28, a laboratory assistant at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and the Far East. Local reports say she broke a test tube holding the bacteria. Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev said none of the people being watched has shown symptoms, and all their tests so far have come back negative.