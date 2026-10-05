Nearly 200 isolated after lab worker dies of suspected plague in Siberia

A lab worker at an anti-plague institute in Siberia has died, and nearly 200 people are under medical watch. Russia has not confirmed plague.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readOct 5, 2026 10:09 AM IST First published on: Oct 5, 2026 at 10:08 AM IST
Russia-plague casePlague case In Russia raises alarm. (Representational/File Photo)

Russian authorities have quarantined medical facilities in Siberia and put nearly 200 people under medical observation after the death of a woman who worked at an anti-plague laboratory. Russian media have said she may have had pneumonic plague, but health authorities have not yet confirmed the illness, according to Axios.

The woman is named as Daria Shipilova, 28, a laboratory assistant at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and the Far East. Local reports say she broke a test tube holding the bacteria. Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev said none of the people being watched has shown symptoms, and all their tests so far have come back negative.

A Trump administration official told Axios on Sunday that the White House is monitoring the case. Russia’s public health agency says the situation in the region is stable. In a thread on X, health expert Ashish K. Jha said he is concerned and that Russia owes the world more answers. Not all of these claims have been checked, and the cause of the death has not been confirmed by officials.

What happened to the lab worker

Local reports say Shipilova broke a test tube containing the pneumonic plague pathogen on September 25. Later, she fell ill on an expedition with other workers near Russia’s eastern border with Mongolia, The New York Post reported, citing the news outlet Lyudi Baikala.

She was admitted to a hospital in the town of Shelekhov on September 29 with signs of severe pneumonia. According to reports in the Post and Axios, Shipilova was placed on a ventilator and died in the intervening night between October 1 and 2

After her death, authorities put quarantines in place at several medical facilities in the region. Workers in protective gear have been testing people and places in Shelekhov, the Post said.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments