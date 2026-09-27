Russia backs India’s bid for permanent seat at UN Security Council

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Russian President Vladimir Putin. (PMO via PTI Photo)

Russia has thrown its weight behind India’s push for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. Speaking at the UN General Assembly session in New York on Saturday night, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow wants to see greater representation for Asia, Africa and Latin America on the council, and confirmed that Russia backs both India and Brazil for permanent seats.

He pressed for more UNSC seats to go to nations in the Global South and reaffirmed Russia’s support for India and Brazil specifically. At the same time, Lavrov made clear that any reform of the Security Council should not extend to giving Western powers extra seats, singling out Germany and Japan, which he accused of drifting toward militarism and returning to past ambitions.