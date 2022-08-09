Russia successfully launches Iranian satellite

August 9, 2022 12:51:41 pm
A Russian rocket on Tuesday successfully launched an Iranian satellite into orbit.
The Soyuz rocket lifted off as scheduled at 8:52 a.m. Moscow time (11:22 am IST) Tuesday from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan.
About nine minutes after the launch, it placed the Iranian satellite called Khayyam into orbit. It’s named after Omar Khayyam, a Persian scientist who lived in the 11th and 12th centuries. Iran has said the satellite fitted with high-resolution camera will be used for environmental monitoring and will remain fully under its control.
Tehran said no other country will have access to information it gathers and it would be used for civilian purposes only, but there have been allegations that Russia may use it for surveillance of Ukraine amid its military action there.
Subscriber Only Stories
If it operates successfully, the satellite would give Iran the ability to monitor its archenemy Israel and other countries in the Middle East.
Iranian state television aired footage of the launch live, noting that the country’s telecommunications minister attended the liftoff in Kazakhstan. Citing Iran’s civilian space agency, state television said the satellite would provide high-resolution surveillance images with a one-meter-per-pixel definition.
Western civilian satellites offer around half-a-meter per pixel, while U.S. spy satellites are believed to have even-greater definition.
Iran has both a civilian and military space program, which the U.S. fears could be used to advance its ballistic missile program. However, Iran has seen a series of mishaps and failed satellite launches over recent years.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'
When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Chennai Petroleum cuts crude runs by 25% at southern India refinery
CBI sending summons to TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in connection with cattle smuggling scam
Global Health Treaty to prevent pandemics and regulate antibiotic use
Laal Singh Chaddha director’s dig at claim that Aamir Khan is paying his trolls: ‘Why have I been trolling him for free?’
Hansika Motwani on the ‘pan-India’ tag: Successful actors don’t introduce themselves as a ‘pan-India star’
Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer review: A ‘smarter’ way to ‘fry’ those chips
Attempt to ‘assassinate’ TRS MLA: Suspended sarpanch’s husband held in Hyderabad
Freedom Sale: Get an Express All Access subscription at just Rs 75
10 Questions to Consider When Buying Term Life Insurance
Old astronomical observatory in Bihar not put on UNESCO list: World body
WhatsApp announces new privacy features: Leave groups ‘silently’, block screenshots and more
Navya Naveli Nanda: Given my background, I could never use the word ‘challenging’ to describe my journey