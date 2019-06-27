Toggle Menu
Two killed, 7 injured as Russian plane makes emergency landing

There were 46 people, including four crew, on board the plane, which was en route from the regional capital of Ulan-Ude to Nizhneangarsk.

The flight was operated by Russian regional airline Angara, media reported. (AP)

Two people were killed and seven injured when an Antonov An-24 passenger plane made an emergency landing at a regional airport in Russia’s Buryatia republic, in Siberia, on Thursday, the area’s emergency situations ministry said.

A general view shows a damaged Antonov An-24 passenger plane, which hit a building and caught fire during an emergency landing at an airport in Nizhneangarsk, Russia June 27, 2019. (Reuters)

The ministry said the plane overshot the runway after landing, hit a small building and caught fire.

The flight was operated by Russian regional airline Angara, media reported.

