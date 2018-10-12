Follow Us:
Friday, October 12, 2018
Putin-Trump meeting in Paris possible on November 11: Russia
Putin-Trump meeting in Paris possible on November 11: Russia

Russia is open to dialogue and would be ready to consider times and locations of a possible meeting between the two leaders if Washington were also interested, the foreign ministry said.

By: Reuters | Moscow | Published: October 12, 2018 12:38:34 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump could meet in Paris on Nov. 11 if both leaders take part in the same event to commemorate the end of World War One, RIA news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Friday.

Russia is open to dialogue and would be ready to consider times and locations of a possible meeting between the two leaders if Washington were also interested, the ministry said.

