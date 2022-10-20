scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Russia says outgoing PM Truss was a ‘catastrophically illiterate’ disgrace

The claim of illiteracy appears to refer to Truss' visit to Moscow shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine while she was British foreign minister.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned on Thursday. (File)

Russia’s foreign ministry on Thursday welcomed the departure of British Prime Minister Liz Truss, saying she was a disgrace of a leader who would be remembered for her “catastrophic illiteracy”.

“Britain has never known such a disgrace of a prime minister,” Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

In a meeting with Russia’s veteran foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, she appeared to confuse two regions of Russia with Ukraine, triggering mockery by the Russian diplomat and across talk shows on Russian state TV.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 06:47:57 pm
