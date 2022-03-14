Russia says it will respond in kind to Slovakia’s expulsion of diplomats: RIA

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Monday it will respond in kind to Slovakia’s expulsion of Russian diplomats, RIA news agency reported.

Slovakia has expelled three staff at the Russian embassy in Bratislava, the Slovak Foreign Ministry said.

Slovak news website http://www.dennikn.sk said without citing its sources that police arrested at least three Slovaks – a colonel from the Defence Ministry, a member of the Slovak counterintelligence service SIS, and a person related to a news website that the government shut down this month for spreading misinformation – for suspected espionage for Russia.