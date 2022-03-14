scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 14, 2022
Must Read

Russia says it will respond in kind to Slovakia’s expulsion of diplomats: RIA

Slovakia has expelled three staff at the Russian embassy in Bratislava, the Slovak Foreign Ministry said.

By: Reuters | Moscow |
March 14, 2022 11:42:51 pm
Russia, Slovakia, Russian diplomats, World news, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairsThe Russian flag flies over the Embassy of Russia in Washington, U.S., August 6, 2018. (Representational/Reuters)

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Monday it will respond in kind to Slovakia’s expulsion of Russian diplomats, RIA news agency reported.

Slovakia has expelled three staff at the Russian embassy in Bratislava, the Slovak Foreign Ministry said.

Slovak news website http://www.dennikn.sk said without citing its sources that police arrested at least three Slovaks – a colonel from the Defence Ministry, a member of the Slovak counterintelligence service SIS, and a person related to a news website that the government shut down this month for spreading misinformation – for suspected espionage for Russia.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 14: Latest News

Advertisement