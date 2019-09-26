Toggle Menu
Russia says it will help revive Afghan peace talks between Taliban, UShttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/russia-says-it-will-help-revive-afghan-peace-talks-between-taliban-us-6032023/

Russia says it will help revive Afghan peace talks between Taliban, US

US President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled secret talks with the Taliban at his Camp David retreat that were planned for Sept. 8 and has since said the talks are "dead".

olga misik, protest in moscow, Vladimir Putin, russia riot police, olga misik reads constitution to police,
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday it would help revive Afghan peace talks between the United States and the Taliban that collapsed earlier this month, the RIA news agency reported. US President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled secret talks with the Taliban at his Camp David retreat that were planned for Sept. 8 and has since said the talks are “dead”.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android